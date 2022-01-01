The Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse
Come in and enjoy!
911 S Shepherd Drive
Location
911 S Shepherd Drive
Houston TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Rice Box - River Oaks
The Rice Box // Type_RB:03
Pimlico Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Clarkwood HTX
An elegant wine and cocktail bar nestled in a historic theater with a chic feel.
Flight Club
Flight Club Houston is a a social experience like no other, housed in a beautiful venue with a from scratch restaurant and cocktail bar with menus created by Beverage Director Peter Vestinos. What sets the concept apart is that Flight Club is the home of Social Darts.