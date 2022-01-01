Annandale restaurants you'll love

Annandale restaurants
Toast
  • Annandale

Annandale's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Caterers
Takeout box
Chinese
Chicken
Chicken
Korean
Must-try Annandale restaurants

Loopy's Eatery image

BBQ

Loopy's Eatery

6920-H Bradlick Shopping Center, Annandale

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beef Bibim Bop (Halal)
Korean style mixing bowl with beef bulgogi(halal), white rice, blanched spinach, blanched bean sprouts, sauteed carrots, romaine lettuce, and a fried egg. Traditionally mixed with Korean chilli sauce. All vegetables are cold. The rice, egg, and protein are hot.
Beef Tacos (Halal)$12.99
Three flour tortilla tacos with beef bulgogi (Halal), lettuce, shredded moneterey jack cheese, and pico de gallo.
8 pc Fried Pork Dumplings$7.99
Fried pork dumplings served with our teriyaki sauce on the side. 6-8 pcs per order.
Soricha image

 

Soricha

7112 Columbia Pike, Annandale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Omija (berry tea) ade$7.50
▪️16oz. Korean sour berry drink with a kick of sparkling water. We mixed house syrup and make a tasting like sweet and sour. Omija tea is a representative drink of Soricha.
▪️Organic and healthy tea from Korea.
Iced milktea+ coffee cube latte$7.75
▪️16oz. Only served cold menu. Iced coffee cube, condensed milk, espresso shot with hojicha milktea.
Black sesame Smoothie$7.50
▪️16oz. Blended Korean black sesame powder with vanilla ice cream for an added sweetness. Has a rich and nutty flavor.
▪️Tip: add red bean for extra sweet and savory.
Thai by Thai image

 

Thai by Thai

6920-H Bradlick Shopping Center, Annandale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
19) TBT Fried Rice (V)
rice, tomatoes, onions, scallions,
eggs, garlic, soy sauce
17) Drunken Noodles (V) *
flat rice noodles, bell peppers, chili peppers, onions, tomatoes, garlic, basil sauce
42) Junior Fried Rice$5.45
fried rice, chicken, eggs, carrots, raisins
Choongman Chicken image

 

Choongman Chicken

7133B Columbia Pike, Annandale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Curry Chicken$13.00
Crispy chicken tossed in our signature golden curry sauce.
Garlic Soy Chicken$13.00
Our signature crispy chicken tossed in a soy-garlic glaze
Red Hot Pepper Chicken$13.00
Crispy and tender chicken tossed in our addictive gochujang sauce
Cue Club image

 

Cue Club

7014 Columbia Pike, Annandale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garden Delight$9.00
Surefire Cafe image

 

Surefire Cafe

8333 little river turnpike, Annandale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Breakfast Bowl Special$6.00
Restaurant banner

 

A&J Annandale

4316 Markham Street Suite B, Annandale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
4104. 蔥油餅 CONG YOU BING$5.50
Scallion Pancake
2102. 紅油抄手 HONG YOU CHAO SHOU**$7.45
Spicy Wonton w/ Hot Red Sauce (Szechuan Style)
3102. 雞排飯 JI PAI CAI FAN$11.80
Chinese Style Fried Chicken on Rice
Banner pic

 

Supreme Barbeque

6290 Braddock Rd, Annandale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Meat
Meat Choices: Chicken, Turkey, Pork, or Beef
Sandwich Meal Deal$12.00
Choice of Pulled Meat & 1 Small Side
2 Meat Combo Meal Deal$16.50
Comes with 1 Small Side
French Fries

Curry

