Annandale Korean restaurants you'll love

More about Loopy's Eatery
BBQ
Loopy's Eatery
6920-H Bradlick Shopping Center, Annandale
|Popular items
|Beef Tacos (Halal)
|$12.99
Three flour tortilla tacos with beef bulgogi (Halal), lettuce, shredded moneterey jack cheese, and pico de gallo.
|Beef Bibim Bop (Halal)
Korean style mixing bowl with beef bulgogi(halal), white rice, blanched spinach, blanched bean sprouts, sauteed carrots, romaine lettuce, and a fried egg. Traditionally mixed with Korean chilli sauce. All vegetables are cold. The rice, egg, and protein are hot.
|8 pc Fried Pork Dumplings
|$7.99
Fried pork dumplings served with our teriyaki sauce on the side. 6-8 pcs per order.
More about Choongman Chicken
Choongman Chicken
7133B Columbia Pike, Annandale
|Popular items
|Curry Chicken
|$13.00
Crispy chicken tossed in our signature golden curry sauce.
|Garlic Soy Chicken
|$13.00
Our signature crispy chicken tossed in a soy-garlic glaze
|Red Hot Pepper Chicken
|$13.00
Crispy and tender chicken tossed in our addictive gochujang sauce