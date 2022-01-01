Annandale Korean restaurants you'll love

Must-try Korean restaurants in Annandale

Loopy's Eatery image

BBQ

Loopy's Eatery

6920-H Bradlick Shopping Center, Annandale

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beef Tacos (Halal)$12.99
Three flour tortilla tacos with beef bulgogi (Halal), lettuce, shredded moneterey jack cheese, and pico de gallo.
Beef Bibim Bop (Halal)
Korean style mixing bowl with beef bulgogi(halal), white rice, blanched spinach, blanched bean sprouts, sauteed carrots, romaine lettuce, and a fried egg. Traditionally mixed with Korean chilli sauce. All vegetables are cold. The rice, egg, and protein are hot.
8 pc Fried Pork Dumplings$7.99
Fried pork dumplings served with our teriyaki sauce on the side. 6-8 pcs per order.
More about Loopy's Eatery
Choongman Chicken image

 

Choongman Chicken

7133B Columbia Pike, Annandale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Curry Chicken$13.00
Crispy chicken tossed in our signature golden curry sauce.
Garlic Soy Chicken$13.00
Our signature crispy chicken tossed in a soy-garlic glaze
Red Hot Pepper Chicken$13.00
Crispy and tender chicken tossed in our addictive gochujang sauce
More about Choongman Chicken
Cue Club image

 

Cue Club

7014 Columbia Pike, Annandale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garden Delight$9.00
More about Cue Club

