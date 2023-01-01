Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Annandale

Annandale restaurants
Annandale restaurants that serve cookies

Loopy's Eatery image

BBQ

Loopy's Eatery

6920-H Bradlick Shopping Center, Annandale

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Oh Yes! Pie Cookies & Cream
More about Loopy's Eatery
Item pic

 

Soricha Korean T&T - Annandale

7112 Columbia Pike, Annandale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cookie. Black tea$7.00
Key notes: 쿠키 블랙티/ cookie flavored black tea. COOKIE is a sweet-scented black tea inspired by caramel cookies hot out of the oven. Finely-chopped almonds are blended to add extra flavor. It may sound sweet, but the flavor is delightfully light.
More about Soricha Korean T&T - Annandale

