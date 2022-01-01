Tacos in Annandale
BBQ
Loopy's Eatery
6920-H Bradlick Shopping Center, Annandale
|Chicken Tacos (Halal)
|$13.99
Three soft tacos (flour tortillas) with charbroiled chicken (halal), shredded cheddar & monterey jack cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with choice of sauce. *Food image may show a different protein.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$13.99
Three soft tacos (flour tortillas) with sauteed shrimp, shredded cheddar & monterey jack cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with choice of sauce. Note shrimp is grilled on the same pan as beef.
|Beef Tacos (Halal)
|$13.99
Three soft tacos (flour tortillas) with beef bulgogi (halal), shredded cheddar & monterey jack cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with choice of sauce. *Food image may show a different protein.
Balo Kitchen - Annandale
4221 John Marr Dr, Annandale
|Shrimp Tacos (x2)
|$12.95
Pico de gallo, sour cream, salsa verde, cotija cheese, cilantro, lime, roti canai flatbread.
|NEW! Cumin lamb tacos (x2)
|$13.95
(2 tacos) Onions, scallion, cilantro, mayo, chili threads, roti canai flat bread
|Veggie Tacos (x2)
|$11.95
Fried Brussel sprouts and tofu, pickled carrots, scallion, cilantro, vegan mayo.