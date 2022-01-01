Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Annandale

Annandale restaurants
Annandale restaurants that serve tacos

Loopy's Eatery

6920-H Bradlick Shopping Center, Annandale

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tacos (Halal)$13.99
Three soft tacos (flour tortillas) with charbroiled chicken (halal), shredded cheddar & monterey jack cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with choice of sauce. *Food image may show a different protein.
Shrimp Tacos$13.99
Three soft tacos (flour tortillas) with sauteed shrimp, shredded cheddar & monterey jack cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with choice of sauce. Note shrimp is grilled on the same pan as beef.
Beef Tacos (Halal)$13.99
Three soft tacos (flour tortillas) with beef bulgogi (halal), shredded cheddar & monterey jack cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with choice of sauce. *Food image may show a different protein.
More about Loopy's Eatery
Balo Kitchen - Annandale

4221 John Marr Dr, Annandale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos (x2)$12.95
Pico de gallo, sour cream, salsa verde, cotija cheese, cilantro, lime, roti canai flatbread.
NEW! Cumin lamb tacos (x2)$13.95
(2 tacos) Onions, scallion, cilantro, mayo, chili threads, roti canai flat bread
Veggie Tacos (x2)$11.95
Fried Brussel sprouts and tofu, pickled carrots, scallion, cilantro, vegan mayo.
More about Balo Kitchen - Annandale

