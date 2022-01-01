Annapolis Junction restaurants you'll love

Annapolis Junction restaurants
Toast
  • Annapolis Junction

Annapolis Junction's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Must-try Annapolis Junction restaurants

Fiero Mexican Grill image

 

Fiero Mexican Grill

300 Sentinel Drive, Annapolis Junction

Avg 4.3 (422 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mango Tango Salad$8.75
Honey-lime grilled chicken, lettuce, mango, avocado, corn, red cabbage, pico de Gallo, Mexican cheese, crisp tortillas, cilantro lime dressing (no substitutions)
Chicken Taco$3.25
Steak Rice /Salad Bowl$10.95
More about Fiero Mexican Grill
The Coffeehouse image

 

The Coffeehouse

10150 juntion drive, Annapolis junction

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
CoffeeHouse Signature Latte$4.99
Our signature 16oz latte flavored with hints of vanilla, brown sugar & chocolate topped with cinnamon and hazelnut.
Coffee
Locally roasted blends from Chesapeake Bay Coffee Roasters
Daybreak Skillet$8.99
A generous portion of our seasoned home fries mixed with scrambled eggs, bacon & sausage topped with melted cheddar jack cheese, peppers & onions
More about The Coffeehouse
Restaurant banner

 

PepperJacks - Annapolis Junction

10150 juntion drive, Annapolis junction

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Italian
Ham Capicola and Salami with Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Oil and Vinegar. The Works ~ Hots, Pepper Rings & Pickles Added
Build Your Own
Create your own Sub
Fries Online Orders
Boardwalk Brand Fries fried to order in 100% Peanut Oil
More about PepperJacks - Annapolis Junction
