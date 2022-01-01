Annapolis Junction restaurants you'll love
Fiero Mexican Grill
300 Sentinel Drive, Annapolis Junction
|Mango Tango Salad
|$8.75
Honey-lime grilled chicken, lettuce, mango, avocado, corn, red cabbage, pico de Gallo, Mexican cheese, crisp tortillas, cilantro lime dressing (no substitutions)
|Chicken Taco
|$3.25
|Steak Rice /Salad Bowl
|$10.95
The Coffeehouse
10150 juntion drive, Annapolis junction
|CoffeeHouse Signature Latte
|$4.99
Our signature 16oz latte flavored with hints of vanilla, brown sugar & chocolate topped with cinnamon and hazelnut.
|Coffee
Locally roasted blends from Chesapeake Bay Coffee Roasters
|Daybreak Skillet
|$8.99
A generous portion of our seasoned home fries mixed with scrambled eggs, bacon & sausage topped with melted cheddar jack cheese, peppers & onions
PepperJacks - Annapolis Junction
10150 juntion drive, Annapolis junction
|Italian
Ham Capicola and Salami with Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Oil and Vinegar. The Works ~ Hots, Pepper Rings & Pickles Added
|Build Your Own
Create your own Sub
|Fries Online Orders
Boardwalk Brand Fries fried to order in 100% Peanut Oil