Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Annapolis Junction

Go
Annapolis Junction restaurants
Toast

Annapolis Junction restaurants that serve chicken salad

Fiero Mexican Grill image

 

Fiero Mexican Grill

300 Sentinel Drive, Annapolis Junction

Avg 4.3 (422 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$8.95
More about Fiero Mexican Grill
Restaurant banner

 

PepperJacks - Annapolis Junction

10150 juntion drive, Annapolis junction

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.99
Grated Parmesan & House made Croutons on a bed of Chopped Romaine with Caesar Dressing
Southwest Chicken Salad$13.99
Bacon, CheddarJack , Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers and Onions with Southwest Dressing
Chicken Salad Sub
All white chicken, and served with Lettuce and Tomatoes
More about PepperJacks - Annapolis Junction

Browse other tasty dishes in Annapolis Junction

Cookies

Map

More near Annapolis Junction to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.1 (32 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Elkridge

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston