Annapolis restaurants you'll love

FONDUE
The Melting Pot
2348 Solomons Islands Rd, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Cheese & Chocolate for 4
|$60.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
|Rosemary Fries
|$4.95
Thick-Cut, Rosemary-Infused Sea Salt
|Wisconsin Cheddar SM
|$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)
InGrano Bistro • Bakery
302 Harrys S. Truman PKWY, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Wagyu Burger
|$22.00
Gochujang Wagyu beef patty, house-made pancetta jam, crispy shallots, mimmolette cheese, served on our Hokkaido milk bun.
|Roast Beef Sandwich
|$18.00
Coffee-rubbed roast beef, truffle aioli, pomegranate-carrot slaw, black garlic marinade served on our sourdough.
|Pancetta Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$14.00
Scrambled eggs mixed with crispy diced pancetta topped with cheese and served on our Hokkaido Milk Bun!
BBQ • TAPAS
Soul
509 S Cherry Grove Ave, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
Fried Brussels sprouts with dried cranberries, candied pecans and balsamic glaze
|New Orleans Beignets
|$7.00
Four fried to order New Orleans style doughnuts covered with powdered sugar
|Mac' & Cheese
|$11.00
Fontina, cheddar and ricotta cheese sauce with cavatappi noodles, country ham and scallions
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Main & Market
914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Thai Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
A chipotle pepper tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken fresh cilantro, shredded red cabbage, mozzarella, thai peanut sauce, and served with sweet thai chili sauce
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
buffalo chicken tenderloins, chopped romaine, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes and homemade blue cheese dressing wrapped in chipotle tortilla
|Autumn Crisp Chicken Bowl
|$16.00
grilled chicken, wild rice, herb roasted butternut squash, sauteed brussel sprouts, crispy kale, and brown butter sage cream
SUSHI
Joss Cafe & Sushi Bar
195 Main St, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Sake
|$7.50
Salmon
|Crunchy Ebi Roll
|$8.00
inside: seasoned tempura shrimp & creamy spicy // outside: tempura flakes
|Rainbow Roll
|$12.00
inside: avocado & roe // outside: tuna, salmon, flounder & avocado
Red Red Wine Bar
189B Main Street, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Cup Crab Soup
|$6.00
|Roasted Brussels Appetizer
|$14.00
|Steak Salad
|$15.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Annapolis Smokehouse
107 Hillsmere Dr, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Wings
|$16.00
|Smokin Egg Rolls
|$12.00
|Memphis Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.00
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge
169 West Street, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Black Bean Burger
|$13.00
avocado, caramelized onions, spicy aioli, lettuce, tomato
|Family Style Meals
|$60.00
A full Catering-Style meal for a family of 5.
There Will Be Plenty of Left-Overs!
Choose 2 Entrees and 3 Sides
|Lamb Burger
|$15.00
Feta, basil pesto, apricot chutney, lettuce, and tomato.
Acme Bar and Grill
163 Main St., Annapolis
|Popular items
|HOUSE SALAD
|$7.99
FRESH GREENS, GARDEN VEGETABLES, CROUTONS, AND CRUMBLED BLUE CHEESE SERVED WITH OUR HOUSE BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE.
|BUFFALO STRIPS
|$9.99
CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS SERVED EITHER WING STYLE OR GRILLED AND SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF ONE OF OUR FLAVORS.
|CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLLS
|$10.99
Our famous cheesesteak stuffed in two egg rolls, served with our marinara sauce.
Severn Inn
1993 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$16.00
cilantro slaw, salsa verde, cotija cheese and pickled onions
Substitute Fries or salad +$3
|Cheeseburger
|$17.00
cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and burger sauce
add bacon $1.00
|Shrimp Baja Burrito
|$16.00
salsa de arbol, cilantro slaw, pickled onions and cilantro
Substitute Fries or salad +$3
Cheeburger Cheeburger
2329-B Forest Drive, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Best-Of Both Lg
|$6.79
Mix of Hand Cut Fires & Onions Rings
|The Western
|$6.99
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Onion Rings, and Cheddar Cheese.
|Best-Of Both Sm
|$4.79
Mix of Hand Cut Fires & Onions Rings
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Popular items
|12 oz Cup Margarita (Serves 2)
|$10.00
12 oz of our famous Margarita. No ice, add ice at home.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$14.00
Flour tortillas grilled with cheese and green chiles served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Substitute corn tortillas for GF.
|Grill Burger
|$12.00
8 ounce handmade patties grilled to order, served on a Kaiser roll.
Add cheese, bacon, mushrooms or sautéed onions for $1.00
Cabrito Mexican Grill - Annapolis
1407 Forest Dr, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Side Chips & Salsa
|$3.50
|Combo 1
|$6.99
|Birria Taco Quesa
|$2.99
Wayfinder's Wharf
7082 Bembe Beach Rd, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Burmese Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Chopped lettuce, shredded carrots, Marinated shredded chicken, mint, cilantro, and fried shallots. Served with a lime dressing.
|Smash Burger
|$15.00
6 ounces of Black Angus Beef, Sriracha Cheese, Heirloom Tomato, Lettuce, Red Onion, on a King's Hawaiian bun. Served with your choice of chips.
|Wayfinder’s Dog
|$9.00
Black Angus Beef hot dog with Sriracha Cheese sauce, fried shallots and scallions served on a King's Hawaiian bun.
Forward Brewing
418 4th St, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos
|$5.00
Roasted buffalo cauliflower & cabbage slaw on corn tortillas
|Mushroom Cheesesteak
|$14.00
Dry roasted and marinated mushrooms, black garlic aioli, caramelized onions, and American cheese on a pretzel roll. Served with chips.
|Clam Chowder
|$10.00
With potatoes, onion, red and green peppers, and chopped Virginia clams.
Fox's Den
179B Main St, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Sausage Party TO GO
|$17.00
Basil Pesto, Calabrian Chili Oil, Italian Sausage, Mozzarela, Caramelized Onions, Parmesan
|Apple Pana Cotta
|$9.00
Caramelized Apples, Creme Chantilly, Shaved Iced Apple, Bourbon Caramel
|Duck Fat Fries
|$7.00
Locals Favorite... Sea Salt, Malt Vinegar Powder, Fry Sauce
SMOOTHIES
Rutabaga Juicery & Eats
4 Ridgely Ave, Annapolis
|Popular items
|GREEN ZINGER
|$7.75
SPINACH, KALE, MINT, BANANA, PINEAPPLE, CHLORELLA, GREEN APPLE JUICE
|ACAI & MAQUI
|$9.95
[IN THE MIX] - ACAI, MAQUI, BANANA, MANGO, PINEAPPLE, AGAVE, HOUSEMADE CASHEW MILK
[ON THE TOP] - GRANOLA, COCONUT, STRAWBERRY, BLUEBERRY
|STRAWBERRY NICECREAM
|$9.95
[IN THE MIX] - STRAWBERRY, BANANA, CASHEW BUTTER, AGAVE, HOUSEMADE CASHEW MILK
[ON THE TOP] - GRANOLA, STRAWBERRY, COCONUT, CACAO NIBS
FRENCH FRIES
Eastport Kitchen
923 Chesapeake Ave, Annapolis
|Popular items
|YOUR WAY
|$10.25
Local, grass fed ground beef with your choice of cheese and toppings on potato bun
|HANDCUT FRIES
|$4.50
Hand cut, brined, and fried to golden brown
|BINKY
|$9.25
Roast turkey, avocado, lettuce, Sriracha mayo, toasted sourdough
Buddy's Crabs and Ribs
100 Main St Ste 2, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Buddy's Steam Platter
|$23.00
Build Your Own Platter - Starts with a half pound of our signature steamed shrimp, red potatoes, sweet corn, andouille sausage, all cooked in your favorite butter sauce or old bay. Then add your seafood choices and make it yours!
|Fish & Chips Basket
|$16.00
Natty Boh beer battered Cod, fried crispy
|Cup MD Crab
|$8.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.
609 Taylor Ave, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$6.50
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, banana peppers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini and feta cheese (house dressing)
|Cheese Steak Sub
|$6.99
Everything include lettuce tomatoes mayo onions hot peppers american cheese
|House Salad
|$5.50
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, banana peppers and pepperoncini (house dressing)
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
DRY 85
193B Main Street, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Brunch Burger
|$15.00
|Seafood Mac
|$15.00
|Truffle Fries
|$8.00
SALADS
Lemongrass
167 west street, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Crispy Spring Rolls
|$6.95
Crispy vegetable spring rolls deep - fried and served with our sweet and sour sauce
|Pad See Iew
|$14.50
Stir-fried wide rice noodles, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, garlic and egg in a soybean and oyster sauce.
Spice Level: No Spice
|Fried Rice
|$12.95
Jasmine rice, onions, scallions, tomatoes and egg stir-fried in a light soy sauce.
Spice Level: No Spice
Sams on the Waterfront
2020 Chesapeake Harbour Dr East, ANNAPOLIS
|Popular items
|Grilled Wings
|$14.00
Buffalo, BBQ, Old Bay or Sweet Chili
|Winter Organic Mixed Greens
|$12.00
Organic Greens, heirloom cherry tomatoe,radish, English cucumber, with a strawbery vinaigrette
|Crab Cake Sandwhich
|$23.00
Served on a Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, remoulade & fries
SALADS
Lemongrass Too
2625 housley rd, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Green Curry
|$14.95
Spicy green curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, Chinese eggplant, bell peppers, basil leaves, and chopped galangal and rhizome
*contains fish sauce*
Spice level 2/4
*this item cannot be made vegan*
|Crispy Green Beans
|$8.95
Fresh green beans, lightly battered in our tempura batter and deep fried until crispy. Finished with a Thai five spice, garlic and fresh chili sauce
Spice level: 1/4
|Pad Thai
|$13.95
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, dry bean curd, scallions, crushed peanuts and egg in a slightly sweet tamarind sauce
*GF*
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Market House
25 Market Space, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Ahi Poke
|$16.00
Tamari marinated Ahi tuna, pickled onions, brown rice, cucumbers, avocado, ginger, sesame seeds, and seaweed salad. Served with a side of siracha dressing.
|Farmers Market
|$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Brown Rice, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Seasonal Vegetables, And Sunflower Seeds. Served with a side of our Honey Citrus balsamic vinaigrette.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Tender Chicken breast marinated in our buffalo wing sauce and bleu cheese dressing. Battered and fried, then served on a kaiser roll with Pickled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and Bleu Cheese crumbles.
SEAFOOD
Light House Bistro
202 West Street, Annapolis
|Popular items
|B.L.A.T.
|$15.00
bacon, jack cheese, grape tomatoes, avocado and arugula
|PULLED CHICKEN SALAD
|$14.00
avocado, tomatoes, greens, quinoa, pistachios, lemon, olive oil
|BISTRO CLUB
|$13.00
cranberry-pecan chicken salad, tomato, bacon, greens, on multigrain baguette, hand cut fries
Bean Rush Cafe - Annapolis
112A Annapolis Street, Annapolis
|Popular items
|24oz Iced Single Flavored Latte
|$4.49
|Sausage, Egg &
|$4.49
|Cream Cheese
|$3.29
SOUPS • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
188 Main Street, Annapolis
|Popular items
|The Bar Harbor
|$22.95
Lobster from 1 1/4 lb. lobster including tail on any roll
|CT Roll
|$17.95
Served warm with butter
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$17.95
Tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
BBQ
Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
2207 Forest Drive, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Smoked Wings
|$16.00
8 jumbo wings rubbed with our own special seasonings, smoked over pecan wood for three hours and flash-fried. Made with love!
We recommend naked... Also available with hot, dry rub, for those who really want some heat!
|Chicken Biscuit
|$14.00
A meal all by itself! An eight ounce, skin on chicken breast, rubbed, smoked and flash-fried, on a large biscuit, from the Julep bakery. With our sweet & spicy aioli; pepper jelly and pickle chips on the side.
|Blackberry Thighs
|$15.00
Three large, juicy chicken thighs, smoked, flash-fried and lightly tossed with our blackberry chipotle barbeque sauce.
