Annapolis restaurants you'll love

Must-try Annapolis restaurants

The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

2348 Solomons Islands Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (815 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese & Chocolate for 4$60.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
Rosemary Fries$4.95
Thick-Cut, Rosemary-Infused Sea Salt
Wisconsin Cheddar SM$18.00
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request.
GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)
More about The Melting Pot
InGrano Bistro • Bakery image

 

InGrano Bistro • Bakery

302 Harrys S. Truman PKWY, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wagyu Burger$22.00
Gochujang Wagyu beef patty, house-made pancetta jam, crispy shallots, mimmolette cheese, served on our Hokkaido milk bun.
Roast Beef Sandwich$18.00
Coffee-rubbed roast beef, truffle aioli, pomegranate-carrot slaw, black garlic marinade served on our sourdough.
Pancetta Egg & Cheese Sandwich$14.00
Scrambled eggs mixed with crispy diced pancetta topped with cheese and served on our Hokkaido Milk Bun!
More about InGrano Bistro • Bakery
Soul image

BBQ • TAPAS

Soul

509 S Cherry Grove Ave, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (421 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Fried Brussels sprouts with dried cranberries, candied pecans and balsamic glaze
New Orleans Beignets$7.00
Four fried to order New Orleans style doughnuts covered with powdered sugar
Mac' & Cheese$11.00
Fontina, cheddar and ricotta cheese sauce with cavatappi noodles, country ham and scallions
More about Soul
Main & Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Main & Market

914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (791 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Thai Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
A chipotle pepper tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken fresh cilantro, shredded red cabbage, mozzarella, thai peanut sauce, and served with sweet thai chili sauce
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
buffalo chicken tenderloins, chopped romaine, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes and homemade blue cheese dressing wrapped in chipotle tortilla
Autumn Crisp Chicken Bowl$16.00
grilled chicken, wild rice, herb roasted butternut squash, sauteed brussel sprouts, crispy kale, and brown butter sage cream
More about Main & Market
Joss Cafe & Sushi Bar image

SUSHI

Joss Cafe & Sushi Bar

195 Main St, Annapolis

Avg 4 (942 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sake$7.50
Salmon
Crunchy Ebi Roll$8.00
inside: seasoned tempura shrimp & creamy spicy // outside: tempura flakes
Rainbow Roll$12.00
inside: avocado & roe // outside: tuna, salmon, flounder & avocado
More about Joss Cafe & Sushi Bar
Red Red Wine Bar image

 

Red Red Wine Bar

189B Main Street, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (910 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cup Crab Soup$6.00
Roasted Brussels Appetizer$14.00
Steak Salad$15.00
More about Red Red Wine Bar
Annapolis Smokehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Annapolis Smokehouse

107 Hillsmere Dr, Annapolis

Avg 4 (733 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$16.00
Smokin Egg Rolls$12.00
Memphis Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
More about Annapolis Smokehouse
Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge

169 West Street, Annapolis

Avg 4 (818 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black Bean Burger$13.00
avocado, caramelized onions, spicy aioli, lettuce, tomato
Family Style Meals$60.00
A full Catering-Style meal for a family of 5.
There Will Be Plenty of Left-Overs!
Choose 2 Entrees and 3 Sides
Lamb Burger$15.00
Feta, basil pesto, apricot chutney, lettuce, and tomato.
More about Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge
Acme Bar and Grill image

 

Acme Bar and Grill

163 Main St., Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
HOUSE SALAD$7.99
FRESH GREENS, GARDEN VEGETABLES, CROUTONS, AND CRUMBLED BLUE CHEESE SERVED WITH OUR HOUSE BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE.
BUFFALO STRIPS$9.99
CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS SERVED EITHER WING STYLE OR GRILLED AND SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF ONE OF OUR FLAVORS.
CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLLS$10.99
Our famous cheesesteak stuffed in two egg rolls, served with our marinara sauce.
More about Acme Bar and Grill
Severn Inn image

 

Severn Inn

1993 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Fish Taco$16.00
cilantro slaw, salsa verde, cotija cheese and pickled onions
Substitute Fries or salad +$3
Cheeseburger$17.00
cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and burger sauce
add bacon $1.00
Shrimp Baja Burrito$16.00
salsa de arbol, cilantro slaw, pickled onions and cilantro
Substitute Fries or salad +$3
More about Severn Inn
Cheeburger Cheeburger image

 

Cheeburger Cheeburger

2329-B Forest Drive, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Best-Of Both Lg$6.79
Mix of Hand Cut Fires & Onions Rings
The Western$6.99
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Onion Rings, and Cheddar Cheese.
Best-Of Both Sm$4.79
Mix of Hand Cut Fires & Onions Rings
More about Cheeburger Cheeburger
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire image

 

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire

1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12 oz Cup Margarita (Serves 2)$10.00
12 oz of our famous Margarita. No ice, add ice at home.
Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Flour tortillas grilled with cheese and green chiles served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Substitute corn tortillas for GF.
Grill Burger$12.00
8 ounce handmade patties grilled to order, served on a Kaiser roll.
Add cheese, bacon, mushrooms or sautéed onions for $1.00
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
Cabrito Mexican Grill - Annapolis image

 

Cabrito Mexican Grill - Annapolis

1407 Forest Dr, Annapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side Chips & Salsa$3.50
Combo 1$6.99
Birria Taco Quesa$2.99
More about Cabrito Mexican Grill - Annapolis
Wayfinder's Wharf image

 

Wayfinder's Wharf

7082 Bembe Beach Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Burmese Chicken Salad$14.00
Chopped lettuce, shredded carrots, Marinated shredded chicken, mint, cilantro, and fried shallots. Served with a lime dressing.
Smash Burger$15.00
6 ounces of Black Angus Beef, Sriracha Cheese, Heirloom Tomato, Lettuce, Red Onion, on a King's Hawaiian bun. Served with your choice of chips.
Wayfinder’s Dog$9.00
Black Angus Beef hot dog with Sriracha Cheese sauce, fried shallots and scallions served on a King's Hawaiian bun.
More about Wayfinder's Wharf
Forward Brewing image

 

Forward Brewing

418 4th St, Annapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos$5.00
Roasted buffalo cauliflower & cabbage slaw on corn tortillas
Mushroom Cheesesteak$14.00
Dry roasted and marinated mushrooms, black garlic aioli, caramelized onions, and American cheese on a pretzel roll. Served with chips.
Clam Chowder$10.00
With potatoes, onion, red and green peppers, and chopped Virginia clams.
More about Forward Brewing
Fox's Den image

 

Fox's Den

179B Main St, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sausage Party TO GO$17.00
Basil Pesto, Calabrian Chili Oil, Italian Sausage, Mozzarela, Caramelized Onions, Parmesan
Apple Pana Cotta$9.00
Caramelized Apples, Creme Chantilly, Shaved Iced Apple, Bourbon Caramel
Duck Fat Fries$7.00
Locals Favorite... Sea Salt, Malt Vinegar Powder, Fry Sauce
More about Fox's Den
Rutabaga Juicery & Eats image

SMOOTHIES

Rutabaga Juicery & Eats

4 Ridgely Ave, Annapolis

Avg 4.8 (178 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
GREEN ZINGER$7.75
SPINACH, KALE, MINT, BANANA, PINEAPPLE, CHLORELLA, GREEN APPLE JUICE
ACAI & MAQUI$9.95
[IN THE MIX] - ACAI, MAQUI, BANANA, MANGO, PINEAPPLE, AGAVE, HOUSEMADE CASHEW MILK
[ON THE TOP] - GRANOLA, COCONUT, STRAWBERRY, BLUEBERRY
STRAWBERRY NICECREAM$9.95
[IN THE MIX] - STRAWBERRY, BANANA, CASHEW BUTTER, AGAVE, HOUSEMADE CASHEW MILK
[ON THE TOP] - GRANOLA, STRAWBERRY, COCONUT, CACAO NIBS
More about Rutabaga Juicery & Eats
Eastport Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Eastport Kitchen

923 Chesapeake Ave, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (562 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
YOUR WAY$10.25
Local, grass fed ground beef with your choice of cheese and toppings on potato bun
HANDCUT FRIES$4.50
Hand cut, brined, and fried to golden brown
BINKY$9.25
Roast turkey, avocado, lettuce, Sriracha mayo, toasted sourdough
More about Eastport Kitchen
Buddy's Crabs and Ribs image

 

Buddy's Crabs and Ribs

100 Main St Ste 2, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buddy's Steam Platter$23.00
Build Your Own Platter - Starts with a half pound of our signature steamed shrimp, red potatoes, sweet corn, andouille sausage, all cooked in your favorite butter sauce or old bay. Then add your seafood choices and make it yours!
Fish & Chips Basket$16.00
Natty Boh beer battered Cod, fried crispy
Cup MD Crab$8.00
More about Buddy's Crabs and Ribs
Bella Italia - Taylor Ave. image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.

609 Taylor Ave, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (447 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Greek Salad$6.50
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, banana peppers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini and feta cheese (house dressing)
Cheese Steak Sub$6.99
Everything include lettuce tomatoes mayo onions hot peppers american cheese
House Salad$5.50
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, kalamata olives, banana peppers and pepperoncini (house dressing)
More about Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.
DRY 85 image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

DRY 85

193B Main Street, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (121 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brunch Burger$15.00
Seafood Mac$15.00
Truffle Fries$8.00
More about DRY 85
Lemongrass image

SALADS

Lemongrass

167 west street, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Spring Rolls$6.95
Crispy vegetable spring rolls deep - fried and served with our sweet and sour sauce
Pad See Iew$14.50
Stir-fried wide rice noodles, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, garlic and egg in a soybean and oyster sauce.
Spice Level: No Spice
Fried Rice$12.95
Jasmine rice, onions, scallions, tomatoes and egg stir-fried in a light soy sauce.
Spice Level: No Spice
More about Lemongrass
Sams on the Waterfront image

 

Sams on the Waterfront

2020 Chesapeake Harbour Dr East, ANNAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Wings$14.00
Buffalo, BBQ, Old Bay or Sweet Chili
Winter Organic Mixed Greens$12.00
Organic Greens, heirloom cherry tomatoe,radish, English cucumber, with a strawbery vinaigrette
Crab Cake Sandwhich$23.00
Served on a Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, remoulade & fries
More about Sams on the Waterfront
Lemongrass Too image

SALADS

Lemongrass Too

2625 housley rd, Annapolis

Avg 3.7 (150 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Green Curry$14.95
Spicy green curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, Chinese eggplant, bell peppers, basil leaves, and chopped galangal and rhizome
*contains fish sauce*
Spice level 2/4
*this item cannot be made vegan*
Crispy Green Beans$8.95
Fresh green beans, lightly battered in our tempura batter and deep fried until crispy. Finished with a Thai five spice, garlic and fresh chili sauce
Spice level: 1/4
Pad Thai$13.95
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, dry bean curd, scallions, crushed peanuts and egg in a slightly sweet tamarind sauce
*GF*
More about Lemongrass Too
Market House image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Market House

25 Market Space, Annapolis

Avg 3.5 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Ahi Poke$16.00
Tamari marinated Ahi tuna, pickled onions, brown rice, cucumbers, avocado, ginger, sesame seeds, and seaweed salad. Served with a side of siracha dressing.
Farmers Market$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Brown Rice, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Seasonal Vegetables, And Sunflower Seeds. Served with a side of our Honey Citrus balsamic vinaigrette.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Tender Chicken breast marinated in our buffalo wing sauce and bleu cheese dressing. Battered and fried, then served on a kaiser roll with Pickled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and Bleu Cheese crumbles.
More about Market House
Light House Bistro image

SEAFOOD

Light House Bistro

202 West Street, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (851 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
B.L.A.T.$15.00
bacon, jack cheese, grape tomatoes, avocado and arugula
PULLED CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
avocado, tomatoes, greens, quinoa, pistachios, lemon, olive oil
BISTRO CLUB$13.00
cranberry-pecan chicken salad, tomato, bacon, greens, on multigrain baguette, hand cut fries
More about Light House Bistro
Bean Rush Cafe - Annapolis image

 

Bean Rush Cafe - Annapolis

112A Annapolis Street, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
24oz Iced Single Flavored Latte$4.49
Sausage, Egg &$4.49
Cream Cheese$3.29
More about Bean Rush Cafe - Annapolis
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

SOUPS • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

188 Main Street, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (1289 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Bar Harbor$22.95
Lobster from 1 1/4 lb. lobster including tail on any roll
CT Roll$17.95
Served warm with butter
Lobster Salad Roll$17.95
Tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar image

BBQ

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

2207 Forest Drive, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (3132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smoked Wings$16.00
8 jumbo wings rubbed with our own special seasonings, smoked over pecan wood for three hours and flash-fried. Made with love!
We recommend naked... Also available with hot, dry rub, for those who really want some heat!
Chicken Biscuit$14.00
A meal all by itself! An eight ounce, skin on chicken breast, rubbed, smoked and flash-fried, on a large biscuit, from the Julep bakery. With our sweet & spicy aioli; pepper jelly and pickle chips on the side.
Blackberry Thighs$15.00
Three large, juicy chicken thighs, smoked, flash-fried and lightly tossed with our blackberry chipotle barbeque sauce.
More about Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
Blue Rooster Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • CAKES

Blue Rooster Cafe

1372 Cape Saint Claire Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (431 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Carnivore$5.75
Meat & Egg
B.L.A.T$11.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato & Mayo on Toasted Ciabatta
The Works$5.95
More about Blue Rooster Cafe

