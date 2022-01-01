Annapolis bakeries you'll love
InGrano Bistro • Bakery
302 Harrys S. Truman PKWY, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Wagyu Burger
|$22.00
Gochujang Wagyu beef patty, house-made pancetta jam, crispy shallots, mimmolette cheese, served on our Hokkaido milk bun.
|Roast Beef Sandwich
|$18.00
Coffee-rubbed roast beef, truffle aioli, pomegranate-carrot slaw, black garlic marinade served on our sourdough.
|Pancetta Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$14.00
Scrambled eggs mixed with crispy diced pancetta topped with cheese and served on our Hokkaido Milk Bun!
Main & Market
914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Thai Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
A chipotle pepper tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken fresh cilantro, shredded red cabbage, mozzarella, thai peanut sauce, and served with sweet thai chili sauce
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
buffalo chicken tenderloins, chopped romaine, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes and homemade blue cheese dressing wrapped in chipotle tortilla
|Autumn Crisp Chicken Bowl
|$16.00
grilled chicken, wild rice, herb roasted butternut squash, sauteed brussel sprouts, crispy kale, and brown butter sage cream