Annapolis bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Annapolis

Red Red Wine Bar image

 

Red Red Wine Bar

189B Main Street, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (910 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cup Crab Soup$6.00
Roasted Brussels Appetizer$14.00
Steak Salad$15.00
More about Red Red Wine Bar
Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge

169 West Street, Annapolis

Avg 4 (818 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black Bean Burger$13.00
avocado, caramelized onions, spicy aioli, lettuce, tomato
Family Style Meals$60.00
A full Catering-Style meal for a family of 5.
There Will Be Plenty of Left-Overs!
Choose 2 Entrees and 3 Sides
Lamb Burger$15.00
Feta, basil pesto, apricot chutney, lettuce, and tomato.
More about Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge
Acme Bar and Grill image

 

Acme Bar and Grill

163 Main St., Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
HOUSE SALAD$7.99
FRESH GREENS, GARDEN VEGETABLES, CROUTONS, AND CRUMBLED BLUE CHEESE SERVED WITH OUR HOUSE BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE.
BUFFALO STRIPS$9.99
CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS SERVED EITHER WING STYLE OR GRILLED AND SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF ONE OF OUR FLAVORS.
CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLLS$10.99
Our famous cheesesteak stuffed in two egg rolls, served with our marinara sauce.
More about Acme Bar and Grill
Severn Inn image

 

Severn Inn

1993 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Fish Taco$16.00
cilantro slaw, salsa verde, cotija cheese and pickled onions
Substitute Fries or salad +$3
Cheeseburger$17.00
cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and burger sauce
add bacon $1.00
Shrimp Baja Burrito$16.00
salsa de arbol, cilantro slaw, pickled onions and cilantro
Substitute Fries or salad +$3
More about Severn Inn
DRY 85 image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

DRY 85

193B Main Street, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (121 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brunch Burger$15.00
Seafood Mac$15.00
Truffle Fries$8.00
More about DRY 85
Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar image

BBQ

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

2207 Forest Drive, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (3132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Smoked Wings$16.00
8 jumbo wings rubbed with our own special seasonings, smoked over pecan wood for three hours and flash-fried. Made with love!
We recommend naked... Also available with hot, dry rub, for those who really want some heat!
Chicken Biscuit$14.00
A meal all by itself! An eight ounce, skin on chicken breast, rubbed, smoked and flash-fried, on a large biscuit, from the Julep bakery. With our sweet & spicy aioli; pepper jelly and pickle chips on the side.
Blackberry Thighs$15.00
Three large, juicy chicken thighs, smoked, flash-fried and lightly tossed with our blackberry chipotle barbeque sauce.
More about Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
Level a Small Plates Lounge image

 

Level a Small Plates Lounge

69 West Street, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fries$8.00
House-cut fries, dusted with old bay, served with old bay ketchup
Brussel Sprouts$12.00
Tossed with sweet chili sauce and sesame seeds (DF)
Shrimp N Grits$14.00
House-made grits, andouille sausage, sautéed shrimp (GF)
More about Level a Small Plates Lounge
O'Brien's Oyster Bar & Seafood Tavern image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

O'Brien's Oyster Bar & Seafood Tavern

111 Main St., Annapolis

Avg 3.7 (1485 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CRAB DIP$17.95
Lump crab meat in a blend of cream cheese and cheddar cheese
FRENCH DIP$13.95
Classic roast beef with au jus,
horseradish and our house fries
THE ANNAPOLIS CRAB CAKE SANDWICH$24.95
Jumbo lump crab cake, lettuce and tomato, toasted potato roll, fries
More about O'Brien's Oyster Bar & Seafood Tavern
Chevys Fresh Mex image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Chevys Fresh Mex

2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (456 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chile Con Queso$8.50
Warm & creamy, cheese dip with poblano peppers, onions, garlic, jalapeños and pico de gallo.
Flautas App$10.99
Salsa Chicken, Cheese and Fire Roasted Corn Salsa rolled in a flour tortilla, and deep fried. Served w/ Chipotle Aioli (Wow Sauce), mango salsa & jalapeno jelly.
2-Item Combo$12.99
Served with Fresh Mex rice, our signature sweet corn tomalito, & choice of homemade Beans a Charra or Refried Beans made w/ bacon or Vegetarian Black Beans.
More about Chevys Fresh Mex
The Brass Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

2002 Annapolis Mall Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (854 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
House Salad (No Protein)
Lettuce mix, fire roasted red peppers, mozzarella & pesto house dressing (370 CAL.)
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Neo Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Neo Pizza

220 Harker Place, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (3130 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10" 4 Topper Pizza$10.95
More about Neo Pizza
Armadillos Bar & Grill image

GRILL

Armadillos Bar & Grill

132 Dock St, Annapolis

Avg 3.9 (420 reviews)
Takeout
More about Armadillos Bar & Grill
1771 G & T image

 

1771 G & T

26 Market Space, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about 1771 G & T
RAMS HEAD TAVERN image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RAMS HEAD TAVERN

33 West St, Annapolis

Avg 3.9 (2690 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rockfish BLT$13.95
Kid Pizza$6.95
Oak Barrel$14.50
More about RAMS HEAD TAVERN

