Annapolis bars & lounges you'll love

Red Red Wine Bar
189B Main Street, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Cup Crab Soup
|$6.00
|Roasted Brussels Appetizer
|$14.00
|Steak Salad
|$15.00
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge
169 West Street, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Black Bean Burger
|$13.00
avocado, caramelized onions, spicy aioli, lettuce, tomato
|Family Style Meals
|$60.00
A full Catering-Style meal for a family of 5.
There Will Be Plenty of Left-Overs!
Choose 2 Entrees and 3 Sides
|Lamb Burger
|$15.00
Feta, basil pesto, apricot chutney, lettuce, and tomato.
Acme Bar and Grill
163 Main St., Annapolis
|Popular items
|HOUSE SALAD
|$7.99
FRESH GREENS, GARDEN VEGETABLES, CROUTONS, AND CRUMBLED BLUE CHEESE SERVED WITH OUR HOUSE BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE.
|BUFFALO STRIPS
|$9.99
CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS SERVED EITHER WING STYLE OR GRILLED AND SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF ONE OF OUR FLAVORS.
|CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLLS
|$10.99
Our famous cheesesteak stuffed in two egg rolls, served with our marinara sauce.
Severn Inn
1993 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$16.00
cilantro slaw, salsa verde, cotija cheese and pickled onions
Substitute Fries or salad +$3
|Cheeseburger
|$17.00
cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and burger sauce
add bacon $1.00
|Shrimp Baja Burrito
|$16.00
salsa de arbol, cilantro slaw, pickled onions and cilantro
Substitute Fries or salad +$3
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
DRY 85
193B Main Street, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Brunch Burger
|$15.00
|Seafood Mac
|$15.00
|Truffle Fries
|$8.00
BBQ
Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
2207 Forest Drive, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Smoked Wings
|$16.00
8 jumbo wings rubbed with our own special seasonings, smoked over pecan wood for three hours and flash-fried. Made with love!
We recommend naked... Also available with hot, dry rub, for those who really want some heat!
|Chicken Biscuit
|$14.00
A meal all by itself! An eight ounce, skin on chicken breast, rubbed, smoked and flash-fried, on a large biscuit, from the Julep bakery. With our sweet & spicy aioli; pepper jelly and pickle chips on the side.
|Blackberry Thighs
|$15.00
Three large, juicy chicken thighs, smoked, flash-fried and lightly tossed with our blackberry chipotle barbeque sauce.
Level a Small Plates Lounge
69 West Street, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Fries
|$8.00
House-cut fries, dusted with old bay, served with old bay ketchup
|Brussel Sprouts
|$12.00
Tossed with sweet chili sauce and sesame seeds (DF)
|Shrimp N Grits
|$14.00
House-made grits, andouille sausage, sautéed shrimp (GF)
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
O'Brien's Oyster Bar & Seafood Tavern
111 Main St., Annapolis
|Popular items
|CRAB DIP
|$17.95
Lump crab meat in a blend of cream cheese and cheddar cheese
|FRENCH DIP
|$13.95
Classic roast beef with au jus,
horseradish and our house fries
|THE ANNAPOLIS CRAB CAKE SANDWICH
|$24.95
Jumbo lump crab cake, lettuce and tomato, toasted potato roll, fries
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Chevys Fresh Mex
2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Chile Con Queso
|$8.50
Warm & creamy, cheese dip with poblano peppers, onions, garlic, jalapeños and pico de gallo.
|Flautas App
|$10.99
Salsa Chicken, Cheese and Fire Roasted Corn Salsa rolled in a flour tortilla, and deep fried. Served w/ Chipotle Aioli (Wow Sauce), mango salsa & jalapeno jelly.
|2-Item Combo
|$12.99
Served with Fresh Mex rice, our signature sweet corn tomalito, & choice of homemade Beans a Charra or Refried Beans made w/ bacon or Vegetarian Black Beans.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
2002 Annapolis Mall Rd, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
|House Salad (No Protein)
Lettuce mix, fire roasted red peppers, mozzarella & pesto house dressing (370 CAL.)
|Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
WRAPS • PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Neo Pizza
220 Harker Place, Annapolis
|Popular items
|10" 4 Topper Pizza
|$10.95
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RAMS HEAD TAVERN
33 West St, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Rockfish BLT
|$13.95
|Kid Pizza
|$6.95
|Oak Barrel
|$14.50