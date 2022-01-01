Annapolis breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Annapolis
More about InGrano Bistro • Bakery
InGrano Bistro • Bakery
302 Harrys S. Truman PKWY, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Wagyu Burger
|$22.00
Gochujang Wagyu beef patty, house-made pancetta jam, crispy shallots, mimmolette cheese, served on our Hokkaido milk bun.
|Roast Beef Sandwich
|$18.00
Coffee-rubbed roast beef, truffle aioli, pomegranate-carrot slaw, black garlic marinade served on our sourdough.
|Pancetta Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$14.00
Scrambled eggs mixed with crispy diced pancetta topped with cheese and served on our Hokkaido Milk Bun!
More about Main & Market
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Main & Market
914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Thai Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
A chipotle pepper tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken fresh cilantro, shredded red cabbage, mozzarella, thai peanut sauce, and served with sweet thai chili sauce
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
buffalo chicken tenderloins, chopped romaine, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes and homemade blue cheese dressing wrapped in chipotle tortilla
|Autumn Crisp Chicken Bowl
|$16.00
grilled chicken, wild rice, herb roasted butternut squash, sauteed brussel sprouts, crispy kale, and brown butter sage cream
More about Red Red Wine Bar
Red Red Wine Bar
189B Main Street, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Cup Crab Soup
|$6.00
|Roasted Brussels Appetizer
|$14.00
|Steak Salad
|$15.00
More about Wayfinder's Wharf
Wayfinder's Wharf
7082 Bembe Beach Rd, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Burmese Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Chopped lettuce, shredded carrots, Marinated shredded chicken, mint, cilantro, and fried shallots. Served with a lime dressing.
|Smash Burger
|$15.00
6 ounces of Black Angus Beef, Sriracha Cheese, Heirloom Tomato, Lettuce, Red Onion, on a King's Hawaiian bun. Served with your choice of chips.
|Wayfinder’s Dog
|$9.00
Black Angus Beef hot dog with Sriracha Cheese sauce, fried shallots and scallions served on a King's Hawaiian bun.
More about Light House Bistro
SEAFOOD
Light House Bistro
202 West Street, Annapolis
|Popular items
|B.L.A.T.
|$15.00
bacon, jack cheese, grape tomatoes, avocado and arugula
|PULLED CHICKEN SALAD
|$14.00
avocado, tomatoes, greens, quinoa, pistachios, lemon, olive oil
|BISTRO CLUB
|$13.00
cranberry-pecan chicken salad, tomato, bacon, greens, on multigrain baguette, hand cut fries
More about Bean Rush Cafe - Annapolis
Bean Rush Cafe - Annapolis
112A Annapolis Street, Annapolis
|Popular items
|24oz Iced Single Flavored Latte
|$4.49
|Sausage, Egg &
|$4.49
|Cream Cheese
|$3.29