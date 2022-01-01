Annapolis cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in Annapolis

Main & Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Main & Market

914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (791 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Thai Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
A chipotle pepper tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken fresh cilantro, shredded red cabbage, mozzarella, thai peanut sauce, and served with sweet thai chili sauce
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
buffalo chicken tenderloins, chopped romaine, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes and homemade blue cheese dressing wrapped in chipotle tortilla
Autumn Crisp Chicken Bowl$16.00
grilled chicken, wild rice, herb roasted butternut squash, sauteed brussel sprouts, crispy kale, and brown butter sage cream
More about Main & Market
Wayfinder's Wharf image

 

Wayfinder's Wharf

7082 Bembe Beach Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Burmese Chicken Salad$14.00
Chopped lettuce, shredded carrots, Marinated shredded chicken, mint, cilantro, and fried shallots. Served with a lime dressing.
Smash Burger$15.00
6 ounces of Black Angus Beef, Sriracha Cheese, Heirloom Tomato, Lettuce, Red Onion, on a King's Hawaiian bun. Served with your choice of chips.
Wayfinder’s Dog$9.00
Black Angus Beef hot dog with Sriracha Cheese sauce, fried shallots and scallions served on a King's Hawaiian bun.
More about Wayfinder's Wharf
Bean Rush Cafe - Annapolis image

 

Bean Rush Cafe - Annapolis

112A Annapolis Street, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
24oz Iced Single Flavored Latte$4.49
Sausage, Egg &$4.49
Cream Cheese$3.29
More about Bean Rush Cafe - Annapolis
Blue Rooster Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • CAKES

Blue Rooster Cafe

1372 Cape Saint Claire Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (431 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Carnivore$5.75
Meat & Egg
B.L.A.T$11.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato & Mayo on Toasted Ciabatta
The Works$5.95
More about Blue Rooster Cafe
Dangerously Delicious image

 

Dangerously Delicious

212-214 West Street, Annapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Dangerously Delicious

