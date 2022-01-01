Annapolis cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Annapolis
More about Main & Market
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Main & Market
914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Thai Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
A chipotle pepper tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken fresh cilantro, shredded red cabbage, mozzarella, thai peanut sauce, and served with sweet thai chili sauce
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
buffalo chicken tenderloins, chopped romaine, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes and homemade blue cheese dressing wrapped in chipotle tortilla
|Autumn Crisp Chicken Bowl
|$16.00
grilled chicken, wild rice, herb roasted butternut squash, sauteed brussel sprouts, crispy kale, and brown butter sage cream
More about Wayfinder's Wharf
Wayfinder's Wharf
7082 Bembe Beach Rd, Annapolis
|Popular items
|Burmese Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Chopped lettuce, shredded carrots, Marinated shredded chicken, mint, cilantro, and fried shallots. Served with a lime dressing.
|Smash Burger
|$15.00
6 ounces of Black Angus Beef, Sriracha Cheese, Heirloom Tomato, Lettuce, Red Onion, on a King's Hawaiian bun. Served with your choice of chips.
|Wayfinder’s Dog
|$9.00
Black Angus Beef hot dog with Sriracha Cheese sauce, fried shallots and scallions served on a King's Hawaiian bun.
More about Bean Rush Cafe - Annapolis
Bean Rush Cafe - Annapolis
112A Annapolis Street, Annapolis
|Popular items
|24oz Iced Single Flavored Latte
|$4.49
|Sausage, Egg &
|$4.49
|Cream Cheese
|$3.29
More about Blue Rooster Cafe
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • CAKES
Blue Rooster Cafe
1372 Cape Saint Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Popular items
|The Carnivore
|$5.75
Meat & Egg
|B.L.A.T
|$11.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato & Mayo on Toasted Ciabatta
|The Works
|$5.95