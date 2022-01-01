Annapolis dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Go
Annapolis restaurants
Toast

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Annapolis

Lemongrass Too image

SALADS

Lemongrass Too

2625 housley rd, Annapolis

Avg 3.7 (150 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Green Curry$14.95
Spicy green curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, Chinese eggplant, bell peppers, basil leaves, and chopped galangal and rhizome
*contains fish sauce*
Spice level 2/4
*this item cannot be made vegan*
Crispy Green Beans$8.95
Fresh green beans, lightly battered in our tempura batter and deep fried until crispy. Finished with a Thai five spice, garlic and fresh chili sauce
Spice level: 1/4
Pad Thai$13.95
Thin rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, dry bean curd, scallions, crushed peanuts and egg in a slightly sweet tamarind sauce
*GF*
More about Lemongrass Too
Light House Bistro image

SEAFOOD

Light House Bistro

202 West Street, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (851 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
B.L.A.T.$15.00
bacon, jack cheese, grape tomatoes, avocado and arugula
PULLED CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
avocado, tomatoes, greens, quinoa, pistachios, lemon, olive oil
BISTRO CLUB$13.00
cranberry-pecan chicken salad, tomato, bacon, greens, on multigrain baguette, hand cut fries
More about Light House Bistro
Blue Rooster Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • CAKES

Blue Rooster Cafe

1372 Cape Saint Claire Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (431 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Carnivore$5.75
Meat & Egg
B.L.A.T$11.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado, Tomato & Mayo on Toasted Ciabatta
The Works$5.95
More about Blue Rooster Cafe
Dangerously Delicious image

 

Dangerously Delicious

212-214 West Street, Annapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Dangerously Delicious

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Annapolis

Tacos

Cake

Nachos

Crab Cakes

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Brisket

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Annapolis to explore

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Stevensville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston