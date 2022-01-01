Annapolis Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
Annapolis restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Annapolis

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire image

 

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire

1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12 oz Cup Margarita (Serves 2)$10.00
12 oz of our famous Margarita. No ice, add ice at home.
Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Flour tortillas grilled with cheese and green chiles served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Substitute corn tortillas for GF.
Grill Burger$12.00
8 ounce handmade patties grilled to order, served on a Kaiser roll.
Add cheese, bacon, mushrooms or sautéed onions for $1.00
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
Cabrito Mexican Grill - Annapolis image

 

Cabrito Mexican Grill - Annapolis

1407 Forest Dr, Annapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side Chips & Salsa$3.50
Combo 1$6.99
Birria Taco Quesa$2.99
More about Cabrito Mexican Grill - Annapolis
Sams on the Waterfront image

 

Sams on the Waterfront

2020 Chesapeake Harbour Dr East, ANNAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Wings$14.00
Buffalo, BBQ, Old Bay or Sweet Chili
Winter Organic Mixed Greens$12.00
Organic Greens, heirloom cherry tomatoe,radish, English cucumber, with a strawbery vinaigrette
Crab Cake Sandwhich$23.00
Served on a Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, remoulade & fries
More about Sams on the Waterfront
Chevys Fresh Mex image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Chevys Fresh Mex

2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (456 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chile Con Queso$8.50
Warm & creamy, cheese dip with poblano peppers, onions, garlic, jalapeños and pico de gallo.
Flautas App$10.99
Salsa Chicken, Cheese and Fire Roasted Corn Salsa rolled in a flour tortilla, and deep fried. Served w/ Chipotle Aioli (Wow Sauce), mango salsa & jalapeno jelly.
2-Item Combo$12.99
Served with Fresh Mex rice, our signature sweet corn tomalito, & choice of homemade Beans a Charra or Refried Beans made w/ bacon or Vegetarian Black Beans.
More about Chevys Fresh Mex

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Annapolis

Tacos

Cake

Nachos

Crab Cakes

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Brisket

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Annapolis to explore

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Stevensville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston