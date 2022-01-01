Bacon cheeseburgers in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
Red Hot & Blue
200 Old Mill Bottom Rd S., Annapolis
|Hickory Bacon Burger
|$10.99
Bacon, cheddar cheese, sautéed onions,
and our Mojo Mild sauce.
Served with Crispy Fries.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Market House
25 Market Space, Annapolis
|Bacon Bleu Burger
|$15.00
Fresh Angus Beef, with Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Caramelized onions. Served on a Kaiser roll with Lettuce and Tomato.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
2002 Annapolis Mall Rd, Annapolis
|Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)
|Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE
1773 Generals Hwy, Annapolis
|Bacon Burger
|$16.50
BGR
2101 Somerville Road, Annapolis
|#Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.49
Bacon Onion Marmalade, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
|#Bacon Cheeseburger
|$8.79
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese and hickory bacon
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RAMS HEAD ON STAGE
33 West St, Annapolis
|Bacon Burger
|$16.50
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RAMS HEAD TAVERN
33 West St, Annapolis
|Bacon Burger
|$16.50