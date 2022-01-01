Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in Annapolis

Go
Annapolis restaurants
Toast

Annapolis restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Item pic

 

Red Hot & Blue

200 Old Mill Bottom Rd S., Annapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hickory Bacon Burger$10.99
Bacon, cheddar cheese, sautéed onions,
and our Mojo Mild sauce.
Served with Crispy Fries.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Market House image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Market House

25 Market Space, Annapolis

Avg 3.5 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Bleu Burger$15.00
Fresh Angus Beef, with Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Caramelized onions. Served on a Kaiser roll with Lettuce and Tomato.
More about Market House
Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

2002 Annapolis Mall Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (854 reviews)
Takeout
Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)
Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE

1773 Generals Hwy, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Burger$16.50
More about RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE
#Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger image

 

BGR

2101 Somerville Road, Annapolis

No reviews yet
#Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger$9.49
Bacon Onion Marmalade, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese
#Bacon Cheeseburger$8.79
Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese and hickory bacon
More about BGR
RAMS HEAD ON STAGE image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RAMS HEAD ON STAGE

33 West St, Annapolis

Avg 3.9 (2690 reviews)
Bacon Burger$16.50
More about RAMS HEAD ON STAGE
RAMS HEAD TAVERN image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RAMS HEAD TAVERN

33 West St, Annapolis

Avg 3.9 (2690 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Burger$16.50
More about RAMS HEAD TAVERN

