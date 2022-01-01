Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baked ziti in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants
Annapolis restaurants that serve baked ziti

Main & Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Main & Market

914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (791 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baked Ziti$17.00
penne pasta tossed in a hearty marinara meat sauce with italian sausage,
topped with mozzarella cheese and baked until bubbling
More about Main & Market
Bella Italia - Taylor Ave. image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.

609 Taylor Ave, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (447 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baked ziti$8.99
Tomato sauce, ricotta cheese and topped with melted mozzarella
Baked ziti$12.99
Tomato sauce, ricotta cheese and topped with melted mozzarella
More about Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.
Banner pic

 

Pasticcio Fresh Italian Kitchen

150 Suite F Jennifer Road, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Ziti$13.00
Ricotta, mozzarella, tomato sauce & basil
More about Pasticcio Fresh Italian Kitchen

