Baked ziti in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve baked ziti
More about Main & Market
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Main & Market
914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis
|Baked Ziti
|$17.00
penne pasta tossed in a hearty marinara meat sauce with italian sausage,
topped with mozzarella cheese and baked until bubbling
More about Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.
609 Taylor Ave, Annapolis
|Baked ziti
|$8.99
Tomato sauce, ricotta cheese and topped with melted mozzarella
|Baked ziti
|$12.99
Tomato sauce, ricotta cheese and topped with melted mozzarella