Biryani in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants
Annapolis restaurants that serve biryani

Basmati Indian Restaurant

2444 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Biryani$18.95
Basmati rice cooked with chicken and flavored with spices and herbs
Vegetable Biryani (Vegan Option)$15.95
Basmati rice cooked with fresh vegetables and flavored with mild spices and herbs
Memo's Bar and Grill - 302 Harry S. Truman Parkway suit K

302 Harry S. Truman Parkway suit K, Annapolis

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Biryani$0.00
Baked Cassarole of basmati rice, biryani masala and saffron.
Biryani Special$27.00
Baked Cassarole of basmati rice, lamb, chicken, shrimp, vegetables. biryani masala and saffron
