Biryani in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve biryani
Basmati Indian Restaurant
2444 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis
|Chicken Biryani
|$18.95
Basmati rice cooked with chicken and flavored with spices and herbs
|Vegetable Biryani (Vegan Option)
|$15.95
Basmati rice cooked with fresh vegetables and flavored with mild spices and herbs
Memo's Bar and Grill - 302 Harry S. Truman Parkway suit K
302 Harry S. Truman Parkway suit K, Annapolis
|Biryani
|$0.00
Baked Cassarole of basmati rice, biryani masala and saffron.
|Biryani Special
|$27.00
Baked Cassarole of basmati rice, lamb, chicken, shrimp, vegetables. biryani masala and saffron