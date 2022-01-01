Brisket in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve brisket
More about Annapolis Smokehouse
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Annapolis Smokehouse
107 Hillsmere Dr, Annapolis
|Texas Brisket
|$26.00
|Kids Brisket Slider
|$6.00
|Lunch Brisket
|$15.00
More about Severn Inn
Severn Inn
1993 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Annapolis
|Brisket Nachos
|$17.00
goat cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrot and herb vinaigrette
More about Red Hot & Blue
Red Hot & Blue
200 Old Mill Bottom Rd S., Annapolis
|Kid BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$6.99
Kid-sized beef brisket sandwich. Served with one Southern Side.
|Texas Brisket Sandwich
|$11.59
Tender and sliced-to-order with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
|Texas Brisket 1 lb
|$15.99
Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, sliced-to-order.
More about Sams on the Waterfront
Sams on the Waterfront
2020 Chesapeake Harbour Dr East, ANNAPOLIS
|Smoked Brisket Sandwich
|$16.00
Beef Brisket, Chipotle BBQ, Fried Onion, Smoked Gouda, Mayo & Fries
More about The Brass Tap
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
2002 Annapolis Mall Rd, Annapolis
|2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
More about Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
BBQ
Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
2207 Forest Drive, Annapolis
|Brisket Entree
|$24.00
Dry rubbed with our secret blend of spices and smoked over pecan wood for 12 hours until tender
|Brisket Hash
|$15.00
Our dry rubbed, house smoked brisket, with breakfast potatoes, spices and two poached eggs. Served with a biscuit and honey butter.