Brisket in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants
Toast

Annapolis restaurants that serve brisket

Annapolis Smokehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Annapolis Smokehouse

107 Hillsmere Dr, Annapolis

Avg 4 (733 reviews)
Takeout
Texas Brisket$26.00
Kids Brisket Slider$6.00
Lunch Brisket$15.00
More about Annapolis Smokehouse
Severn Inn image

 

Severn Inn

1993 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Nachos$17.00
goat cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrot and herb vinaigrette
More about Severn Inn
Texas Brisket Sandwich image

 

Red Hot & Blue

200 Old Mill Bottom Rd S., Annapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich$6.99
Kid-sized beef brisket sandwich. Served with one Southern Side.
Texas Brisket Sandwich$11.59
Tender and sliced-to-order with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
Texas Brisket 1 lb$15.99
Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, sliced-to-order.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Smoked Brisket Sandwich image

 

Sams on the Waterfront

2020 Chesapeake Harbour Dr East, ANNAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Brisket Sandwich$16.00
Beef Brisket, Chipotle BBQ, Fried Onion, Smoked Gouda, Mayo & Fries
More about Sams on the Waterfront
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

2002 Annapolis Mall Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (854 reviews)
Takeout
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
Brisket Grilled Cheese
Aged cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Item pic

BBQ

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

2207 Forest Drive, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (3132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Entree$24.00
Dry rubbed with our secret blend of spices and smoked over pecan wood for 12 hours until tender
Brisket Hash$15.00
Our dry rubbed, house smoked brisket, with breakfast potatoes, spices and two poached eggs. Served with a biscuit and honey butter.
More about Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

