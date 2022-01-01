Cake in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve cake
BBQ • TAPAS
Soul
2654 dash A queen anne circle, Annapolis
|Johnny Cakes
|$12.00
Five corn cakes served with maple syrup and bacon butter
|Mini Maryland Crab Cakes
|$16.00
3 mini Maryland crab cakes (2 oz) with a side of remoulade
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Main & Market
914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis
|One Crab Cake Dinner
|$27.00
One crab cake with a side of lemon aioli, served with mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables
|Cake, Carrot
|$7.00
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$24.00
Broiled crab cake on brioche roll with old bay remoulade or lemon aioli, lettuce, tomato, and onion
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Annapolis Smokehouse
107 Hillsmere Dr, Annapolis
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$8.00
Severn Inn
1993 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Annapolis
|Crazy Apple Cake
|$9.00
|Crab Cake Double
|$48.00
fried green tomatoes, corn salsa, and slaw
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$24.00
Lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce on a brioche bun
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Choc Mousse Cake
|$7.00
Chocolate cake layered with chocolate mousse, topped with whipped cream frosting and chocolate ganache.
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$18.00
Jumbo lump crab cake broiled and served on a Kaiser roll, with tartar sauce.
|$14 Crab Cake
|$14.00
SMOOTHIES
Rutabaga Juicery & Eats
4 Ridgely Ave, Annapolis
|VEGAN CAKE SLICE BY DODAH'S KITCHEN
|$5.50
DELCIOUS VEGAN CAKE SLICE - MORE CAKE/LESS ICING, BAKED LOCALLY BY DODAH'S KITCHEN
FRENCH FRIES
Eastport Kitchen
923 Chesapeake Ave, Annapolis
|Pan fried polenta cake
|$21.50
With local asparagus, King mushrooms, Sunny side Up quail egg, arrabbiata sauce
Buddy's Crabs and Ribs
100 Main St Ste 2, Annapolis
|Crab Cake Entree (1)
|$28.00
|Lobster and Crab Cake
|$49.00
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$25.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.
609 Taylor Ave, Annapolis
|Carrot Cake
|$4.25
WRAPS • PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Neo Pizza & Taphouse
220 Harker Place, Annapolis
|Blueberry Cake
|$7.95
SALADS
Lemongrass
167 west street, Annapolis
|Lava Cake
|$6.95
|Chive Cakes
|$7.50
One of the most popular snacks sold by street vendors in Bangkok, “Gui Chai” Thai style dumplings filled with fresh chives fried and served with a spicy ginger soy sauce.
Sams on the Waterfront
2020 Chesapeake Harbour Dr East, ANNAPOLIS
|Crab Cake Sandwhich
|$23.00
Served on a Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, remoulade & fries
SALADS
Lemongrass Too
2625 housley rd, Annapolis
|Chive Cakes
|$7.50
One of the most popular snacks sold by street vendors in Bangkok, "Gui Chai" Thai style dumplings filled with fresh chives, fried and served with a spicy ginger soy sauce.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Market House
25 Market Space, Annapolis
|Crab Cake Entree
|$28.00
Lump meat Crab Cake, Seasonal Vegetables and Our Hand Cut French Fries. Served with a side of our Lemon Pepper Aioli.
|CRAB CAKE SANDWICH
|$26.00
A traditional Maryland Crab Cake, broiled and served on a kaiser roll with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with a side of our Lemon Pepper Aioli.
Middleton Tavern
2 Market Space, Annapolis
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$26.25
Our jumbo lump crab cake served with lettuce, tomato, and fries. Topped with imperial sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • CAKES
Blue Rooster Cafe
1372 Cape Saint Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Bj's Coffee Cake
|$3.25
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
O'Brien's Oyster Bar & Seafood Tavern
111 Main St., Annapolis
|ANNAPOLIS CRAB CAKE DINNER
|$36.95
Our Jumbo lump crab cake, a touch of imperial sauce served with rice pilaf and brussels sprouts
Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse & Dolce Bar - Annapolis
1905 Towne Centre Blvd Ste. 100, Annapolis
|Carrot Cake
|$14.00
|Carrot Cake
|$19.00
(serves 2-3)
4 Layers of Moist Carrot Cake made with Pecans | Pinapple | Carrots | Golden Raisins Cream Cheese Icing
|Chocolate Cake
|$18.00
(serves 2-3)
4 Layer Decadent Chocolate Cake Chocolate Ganache | Fudge
Gourmet Chocolate Curls
BBQ
Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
2207 Forest Drive, Annapolis
|Coconut Cake
|$8.00
|Crab Cakes
|$36.00
|Chocolate Alabama Stack Cake
|$8.00
Dark chocolate mousse in between four delectable layers of bittersweet chocolate cake, layered with feuilletine. Think Devil's Food cake meets Smith Island cake.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE
1773 Generals Hwy, Annapolis
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$23.00
|Cast Iron Crab Cake--Single
|$26.00
|Cast Iron Crab Cake--Double
|$46.00
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RAMS HEAD TAVERN
33 West St, Annapolis
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$23.00