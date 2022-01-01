Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Annapolis

Go
Annapolis restaurants
Toast

Annapolis restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

BBQ • TAPAS

Soul

2654 dash A queen anne circle, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (421 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Johnny Cakes$12.00
Five corn cakes served with maple syrup and bacon butter
Mini Maryland Crab Cakes$16.00
3 mini Maryland crab cakes (2 oz) with a side of remoulade
More about Soul
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Main & Market

914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (791 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
One Crab Cake Dinner$27.00
One crab cake with a side of lemon aioli, served with mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables
Cake, Carrot$7.00
Crab Cake Sandwich$24.00
Broiled crab cake on brioche roll with old bay remoulade or lemon aioli, lettuce, tomato, and onion
More about Main & Market
Red Red Wine Bar image

 

Red Red Wine Bar

189B Main Street, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (910 reviews)
Takeout
Double Chocolate Cake$9.00
More about Red Red Wine Bar
Annapolis Smokehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Annapolis Smokehouse

107 Hillsmere Dr, Annapolis

Avg 4 (733 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Lava Cake$8.00
More about Annapolis Smokehouse
9bd0bed9-6ba3-4b18-b877-516336338e90 image

 

Severn Inn

1993 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crazy Apple Cake$9.00
Crab Cake Double$48.00
fried green tomatoes, corn salsa, and slaw
Crab Cake Sandwich$24.00
Lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce on a brioche bun
More about Severn Inn
Item pic

 

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire

1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Choc Mousse Cake$7.00
Chocolate cake layered with chocolate mousse, topped with whipped cream frosting and chocolate ganache.
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.00
Jumbo lump crab cake broiled and served on a Kaiser roll, with tartar sauce.
$14 Crab Cake$14.00
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
Red Hot & Blue image

 

Red Hot & Blue

200 Old Mill Bottom Rd S., Annapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smith Island Cake$9.00
More about Red Hot & Blue
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Rutabaga Juicery & Eats

4 Ridgely Ave, Annapolis

Avg 4.8 (178 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
VEGAN CAKE SLICE BY DODAH'S KITCHEN$5.50
DELCIOUS VEGAN CAKE SLICE - MORE CAKE/LESS ICING, BAKED LOCALLY BY DODAH'S KITCHEN
More about Rutabaga Juicery & Eats
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Eastport Kitchen

923 Chesapeake Ave, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (562 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pan fried polenta cake$21.50
With local asparagus, King mushrooms, Sunny side Up quail egg, arrabbiata sauce
More about Eastport Kitchen
4c42441e-80bc-4d18-9f96-6a59c0b8a210 image

 

Buddy's Crabs and Ribs

100 Main St Ste 2, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Entree (1)$28.00
Lobster and Crab Cake$49.00
Crab Cake Sandwich$25.00
More about Buddy's Crabs and Ribs
Bella Italia - Taylor Ave. image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.

609 Taylor Ave, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (447 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$4.25
More about Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.
Banner pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Neo Pizza & Taphouse

220 Harker Place, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (3130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Blueberry Cake$7.95
More about Neo Pizza & Taphouse
Lemongrass image

SALADS

Lemongrass

167 west street, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lava Cake$6.95
Chive Cakes$7.50
One of the most popular snacks sold by street vendors in Bangkok, “Gui Chai” Thai style dumplings filled with fresh chives fried and served with a spicy ginger soy sauce.
More about Lemongrass
Crab Cake Sandwhich image

 

Sams on the Waterfront

2020 Chesapeake Harbour Dr East, ANNAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Sandwhich$23.00
Served on a Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, remoulade & fries
More about Sams on the Waterfront
Lemongrass Too image

SALADS

Lemongrass Too

2625 housley rd, Annapolis

Avg 3.7 (150 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chive Cakes$7.50
One of the most popular snacks sold by street vendors in Bangkok, "Gui Chai" Thai style dumplings filled with fresh chives, fried and served with a spicy ginger soy sauce.
More about Lemongrass Too
Market House image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Market House

25 Market Space, Annapolis

Avg 3.5 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake Entree$28.00
Lump meat Crab Cake, Seasonal Vegetables and Our Hand Cut French Fries. Served with a side of our Lemon Pepper Aioli.
CRAB CAKE SANDWICH$26.00
A traditional Maryland Crab Cake, broiled and served on a kaiser roll with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with a side of our Lemon Pepper Aioli.
More about Market House
Middleton Tavern image

 

Middleton Tavern

2 Market Space, Annapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$26.25
Our jumbo lump crab cake served with lettuce, tomato, and fries. Topped with imperial sauce
More about Middleton Tavern
Blue Rooster Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • CAKES

Blue Rooster Cafe

1372 Cape Saint Claire Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (431 reviews)
Takeout
Bj's Coffee Cake$3.25
More about Blue Rooster Cafe
O'Brien's Oyster Bar & Seafood Tavern image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

O'Brien's Oyster Bar & Seafood Tavern

111 Main St., Annapolis

Avg 3.7 (1485 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
ANNAPOLIS CRAB CAKE DINNER$36.95
Our Jumbo lump crab cake, a touch of imperial sauce served with rice pilaf and brussels sprouts
More about O'Brien's Oyster Bar & Seafood Tavern
Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse & Dolce Bar - Annapolis image

 

Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse & Dolce Bar - Annapolis

1905 Towne Centre Blvd Ste. 100, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$14.00
Carrot Cake$19.00
(serves 2-3)
4 Layers of Moist Carrot Cake made with Pecans | Pinapple | Carrots | Golden Raisins Cream Cheese Icing
Chocolate Cake$18.00
(serves 2-3)
4 Layer Decadent Chocolate Cake Chocolate Ganache | Fudge
Gourmet Chocolate Curls
More about Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse & Dolce Bar - Annapolis
Item pic

BBQ

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

2207 Forest Drive, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (3132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Cake$8.00
Crab Cakes$36.00
Chocolate Alabama Stack Cake$8.00
Dark chocolate mousse in between four delectable layers of bittersweet chocolate cake, layered with feuilletine. Think Devil's Food cake meets Smith Island cake.
More about Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE

1773 Generals Hwy, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$23.00
Cast Iron Crab Cake--Single$26.00
Cast Iron Crab Cake--Double$46.00
More about RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE
RAMS HEAD TAVERN image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RAMS HEAD TAVERN

33 West St, Annapolis

Avg 3.9 (2690 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$23.00
More about RAMS HEAD TAVERN

Browse other tasty dishes in Annapolis

Steak Salad

Tuna Salad

Steamed Broccoli

Crab Fried Rice

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Collard Greens

Black Bean Burgers

Rangoon

Map

More near Annapolis to explore

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Stevensville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (847 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston