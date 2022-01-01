Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants
Toast

Annapolis restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

 

Buddy's Crabs and Ribs

100 Main St Ste 2, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$16.00
More about Buddy's Crabs and Ribs
Bella Italia - Taylor Ave. image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.

609 Taylor Ave, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (447 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Fritti$10.99
Lightly dusted and deep fried to a golden brown accompanied with a side of sauce
More about Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.
Banner pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Neo Pizza & Taphouse

220 Harker Place, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (3130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Calamari$8.95
More about Neo Pizza & Taphouse
Lemongrass image

SALADS

Lemongrass

167 west street, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$10.95
Served with our sweet and sour sauce
More about Lemongrass
Lemongrass Too image

SALADS

Lemongrass Too

2625 housley rd, Annapolis

Avg 3.7 (150 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$10.95
Served with our sweet and sour sauce
More about Lemongrass Too
Item pic

 

Pasticcio Fresh Italian Kitchen

150 Suite F Jennifer Road, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Clams & Calamari$16.00
Cherry tomatoes, garlic & white wine over linguini
Fried Calamari$12.00
Fried calamari & jalapeño with chili sauce
More about Pasticcio Fresh Italian Kitchen
Item pic

 

Mi Lindo Cancun Grill

2134 Forest Dr, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Calamari$13.00
Fresh Calamari served with Chipotle sauce
More about Mi Lindo Cancun Grill
Calamari image

 

Level a Small Plates Lounge

69 West Street, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$14.00
Fresh calamari, ginger dusted, spicy sambal, drizzled with sweet soy sauce
More about Level a Small Plates Lounge
Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse & Dolce Bar - Annapolis image

 

Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse & Dolce Bar - Annapolis

1905 Towne Centre Blvd Ste. 100, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Calamari$17.00
Duo of Dipping Sauces
More about Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse & Dolce Bar - Annapolis

