Calamari in Annapolis

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.
609 Taylor Ave, Annapolis
|Calamari Fritti
|$10.99
Lightly dusted and deep fried to a golden brown accompanied with a side of sauce
WRAPS • PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Neo Pizza & Taphouse
220 Harker Place, Annapolis
|Fried Calamari
|$8.95
SALADS
Lemongrass
167 west street, Annapolis
|Fried Calamari
|$10.95
Served with our sweet and sour sauce
SALADS
Lemongrass Too
2625 housley rd, Annapolis
|Fried Calamari
|$10.95
Served with our sweet and sour sauce
Pasticcio Fresh Italian Kitchen
150 Suite F Jennifer Road, Annapolis
|Clams & Calamari
|$16.00
Cherry tomatoes, garlic & white wine over linguini
|Fried Calamari
|$12.00
Fried calamari & jalapeño with chili sauce
Mi Lindo Cancun Grill
2134 Forest Dr, Annapolis
|Fried Calamari
|$13.00
Fresh Calamari served with Chipotle sauce
Level a Small Plates Lounge
69 West Street, Annapolis
|Calamari
|$14.00
Fresh calamari, ginger dusted, spicy sambal, drizzled with sweet soy sauce