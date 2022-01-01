Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants that serve carne asada

Red Red Wine Bar image

 

Red Red Wine Bar

189B Main Street, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (910 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Pizza$14.00
More about Red Red Wine Bar
Item pic

 

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire

1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada$18.00
Seasoned flank steak served with corn tortillas, beans, rice, guacamole and pico de gallo.
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
Item pic

 

Mi Lindo Cancun Grill

2134 Forest Dr, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carne Asada$16.00
Grilled marinated skirt steak, served with rice and a side salad, pico de gallo, jalapeno toreado and tortillas.
More about Mi Lindo Cancun Grill
Chevys Fresh Mex image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Chevys Fresh Mex

2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (456 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Ranchero$11.95
Fresh skirt steak mesquite-grilled. Served with ranchero sauce and jack cheese. Three eggs any style, with breakfast potatoes.
Carne Asada Fajitas$20.99
Flame-grilled steak w/ a roasted, cheese stuffed poblano pepper topped in red sauce.
More about Chevys Fresh Mex

