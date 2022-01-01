Carne asada in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve carne asada
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Carne Asada
|$18.00
Seasoned flank steak served with corn tortillas, beans, rice, guacamole and pico de gallo.
More about Mi Lindo Cancun Grill
Mi Lindo Cancun Grill
2134 Forest Dr, Annapolis
|Carne Asada
|$16.00
Grilled marinated skirt steak, served with rice and a side salad, pico de gallo, jalapeno toreado and tortillas.
More about Chevys Fresh Mex
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Chevys Fresh Mex
2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis
|Carne Asada Ranchero
|$11.95
Fresh skirt steak mesquite-grilled. Served with ranchero sauce and jack cheese. Three eggs any style, with breakfast potatoes.
|Carne Asada Fajitas
|$20.99
Flame-grilled steak w/ a roasted, cheese stuffed poblano pepper topped in red sauce.