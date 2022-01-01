Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants
Toast

Annapolis restaurants that serve carrot cake

Main & Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Main & Market

914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (791 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cake, Carrot$7.00
More about Main & Market
Item pic

 

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire

1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$7.00
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
Bella Italia - Taylor Ave. image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.

609 Taylor Ave, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (447 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$4.25
More about Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.
Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse & Dolce Bar - Annapolis image

 

Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse & Dolce Bar - Annapolis

1905 Towne Centre Blvd Ste. 100, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$14.00
Carrot Cake$19.00
(serves 2-3)
4 Layers of Moist Carrot Cake made with Pecans | Pinapple | Carrots | Golden Raisins Cream Cheese Icing
More about Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse & Dolce Bar - Annapolis

