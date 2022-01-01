Carrot cake in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve carrot cake
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Main & Market
914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis
|Cake, Carrot
|$7.00
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Carrot Cake
|$7.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.
609 Taylor Ave, Annapolis
|Carrot Cake
|$4.25
Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse & Dolce Bar - Annapolis
1905 Towne Centre Blvd Ste. 100, Annapolis
|Carrot Cake
|$14.00
|Carrot Cake
|$19.00
(serves 2-3)
4 Layers of Moist Carrot Cake made with Pecans | Pinapple | Carrots | Golden Raisins Cream Cheese Icing