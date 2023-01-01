Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants
Annapolis restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Item pic

 

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire

1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Burrito$15.00
Large flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken and topped with ranchera sauce and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and beans.
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
Item pic

 

Little Miner Taco - LMT Truck 3

116 Stone Point Drive, Parole

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tinga Loaded Fries Burrito$17.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, stewed chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
Grilled Chicken Loaded Fries Burrito$17.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
More about Little Miner Taco - LMT Truck 3

