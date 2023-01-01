Chicken burritos in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve chicken burritos
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Chicken Burrito
|$15.00
Large flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken and topped with ranchera sauce and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Little Miner Taco - LMT Truck 3
116 Stone Point Drive, Parole
|Chicken Tinga Loaded Fries Burrito
|$17.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, stewed chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion
|Grilled Chicken Loaded Fries Burrito
|$17.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, chicken, fries, jack cheese, queso sauce, chipotle aioli, sour cream, salsa verde, scallion