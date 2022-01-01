Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Annapolis

Go
Annapolis restaurants
Toast

Annapolis restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Item pic

 

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire

1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita$20.00
Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, black beans, Mexican rice, and flour tortillas.
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
Chevys Fresh Mex image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Chevys Fresh Mex

2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (456 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Fajita$7.00
Famous Chicken Fajitas$17.50
Citrus-chile marinated & mesquite-grilled chicken breast.
Farmers Market Fajita Chicken Dilla$15.25
Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, poblano peppers, sautéed spinach, roasted red potatoes, melted jack cheese, grilled chicken & habanero-pesto cream sauce in a parmesan crusted tortilla.
More about Chevys Fresh Mex

Browse other tasty dishes in Annapolis

Fish Sandwiches

Tostadas

Steak Salad

Cuban Sandwiches

Key Lime Pies

Veal Parmesan

Shrimp Salad

Quiche

Map

More near Annapolis to explore

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Stevensville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (847 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston