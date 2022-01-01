Chicken fried steaks in Annapolis
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.
609 Taylor Ave, Annapolis
|Chicken Cheese Steak Sub
|$7.50
Everything include lettuce tomatoes mayo onions hot peppers american cheese
WRAPS • PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Neo Pizza & Taphouse
220 Harker Place, Annapolis
|Chicken Cheese Steak
|$9.95
BBQ
Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
2207 Forest Drive, Annapolis
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$17.00
For a classic, down-home supper, try our chicken fried steak! Tenderized top round, dredged twice in seasoned flour and served over mashed potatoes, with black pepper gravy.
