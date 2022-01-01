Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Bella Italia - Taylor Ave. image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.

609 Taylor Ave, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (447 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Cheese Steak Sub$7.50
Everything include lettuce tomatoes mayo onions hot peppers american cheese
More about Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.
Banner pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Neo Pizza & Taphouse

220 Harker Place, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (3130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Cheese Steak$9.95
More about Neo Pizza & Taphouse
1b444923-da8f-4faa-958d-a849fe6273e5 image

BBQ

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

2207 Forest Drive, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (3132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Steak$17.00
For a classic, down-home supper, try our chicken fried steak! Tenderized top round, dredged twice in seasoned flour and served over mashed potatoes, with black pepper gravy.
Chicken Fried Steak$16.00
For a classic, southern, down-home dish, try our chicken fried steak! Tenderized top round, dredged in seasoned flour, over mash potatoes, with black pepper gravy. One side
More about Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

