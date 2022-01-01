Chicken salad in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve chicken salad
Main & Market
914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis
|Cafe Salad NO Chicken
|$12.00
mixed greens, candied pecans, spiced pears, gorgonzola cheese, and maple champagne vinaigrette
|Scoop, Craisin Chicken Salad
|$4.00
|Scoop, Sultan's Chicken Salad
|$4.00
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Side Chicken Salad
|$6.50
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$13.00
Our homemade chicken salad served on a jumbo croissant. Served with fries or pasta salad.
|Chunky Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Our chicken salad served with a fresh green salad. (GF)
Wayfinder's Wharf
7082 Bembe Beach Rd, Annapolis
|Burmese Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Chopped lettuce, shredded carrots, Marinated shredded chicken, mint, cilantro, and fried shallots. Served with a lime dressing.
Red Hot & Blue
200 Old Mill Bottom Rd S., Annapolis
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.98
Caesar with romaine, shredded Parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing topped with marinated grilled chicken breast.
|Chicken Crispers Salad
|$10.49
Crispy-fried, hand-breaded tenderloins, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, green onions, and tortilla strips over seasonal greens.
Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.
609 Taylor Ave, Annapolis
|Chicken Avocado Salad
|$11.25
Mixed lettuce, grilled chicken, avocado, warm bacon, tomatoes, topped with Colby cheese (house dressing)
|Artichoke Chicken Salad
|$11.25
Mixed lettuce, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, pine nuts, red roasted peppers and topped with imported shredded parmigiano cheese (balsamic vinaigrette)
Light House Bistro
202 West Street, Annapolis
|PULLED CHICKEN SALAD
|$14.00
avocado, tomatoes, greens, quinoa, pistachios, lemon, olive oil
Bean Rush Cafe - Annapolis
112A Annapolis Street, Annapolis
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$7.75
Pasticcio Fresh Italian Kitchen
150 Suite F Jennifer Road, Annapolis
|Chicken Artichoke Salad
|$12.00
Blue Rooster Cafe
1372 Cape Saint Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$11.00
Chevys Fresh Mex
2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.49
Chilled hearts of romaine, fire-roasted red peppers, tortilla strips, & cotija cheese tossed w/ Caesar dressing and topped with grilled chicken.
The Brass Tap
2002 Annapolis Mall Rd, Annapolis
|Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)