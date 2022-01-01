Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Annapolis

Go
Annapolis restaurants
Toast

Annapolis restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Main & Market

914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (791 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cafe Salad NO Chicken$12.00
mixed greens, candied pecans, spiced pears, gorgonzola cheese, and maple champagne vinaigrette
Scoop, Craisin Chicken Salad$4.00
Scoop, Sultan's Chicken Salad$4.00
More about Main & Market
Item pic

 

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire

1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Chicken Salad$6.50
Chicken Salad Croissant$13.00
Our homemade chicken salad served on a jumbo croissant. Served with fries or pasta salad.
Chunky Chicken Salad$13.00
Our chicken salad served with a fresh green salad. (GF)
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
Wayfinder's Wharf image

 

Wayfinder's Wharf

7082 Bembe Beach Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Burmese Chicken Salad$14.00
Chopped lettuce, shredded carrots, Marinated shredded chicken, mint, cilantro, and fried shallots. Served with a lime dressing.
More about Wayfinder's Wharf
Red Hot & Blue image

 

Red Hot & Blue

200 Old Mill Bottom Rd S., Annapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.98
Caesar with romaine, shredded Parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing topped with marinated grilled chicken breast.
Chicken Crispers Salad$10.49
Crispy-fried, hand-breaded tenderloins, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, green onions, and tortilla strips over seasonal greens.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Bella Italia - Taylor Ave. image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.

609 Taylor Ave, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (447 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Avocado Salad$11.25
Mixed lettuce, grilled chicken, avocado, warm bacon, tomatoes, topped with Colby cheese (house dressing)
Artichoke Chicken Salad$11.25
Mixed lettuce, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, pine nuts, red roasted peppers and topped with imported shredded parmigiano cheese (balsamic vinaigrette)
More about Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.
Lemongrass image

SALADS

Lemongrass

167 west street, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Satay Salad$10.95
More about Lemongrass
PULLED CHICKEN SALAD image

SEAFOOD

Light House Bistro

202 West Street, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (851 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PULLED CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
avocado, tomatoes, greens, quinoa, pistachios, lemon, olive oil
More about Light House Bistro
Bean Rush Cafe - Annapolis image

 

Bean Rush Cafe - Annapolis

112A Annapolis Street, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$7.75
More about Bean Rush Cafe - Annapolis
Banner pic

 

Pasticcio Fresh Italian Kitchen

150 Suite F Jennifer Road, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Artichoke Salad$12.00
More about Pasticcio Fresh Italian Kitchen
Blue Rooster Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • CAKES

Blue Rooster Cafe

1372 Cape Saint Claire Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (431 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Croissant$11.00
More about Blue Rooster Cafe
Chevys Fresh Mex image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Chevys Fresh Mex

2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (456 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.49
Chilled hearts of romaine, fire-roasted red peppers, tortilla strips, & cotija cheese tossed w/ Caesar dressing and topped with grilled chicken.
More about Chevys Fresh Mex
The Brass Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

2002 Annapolis Mall Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (854 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Item pic

BBQ

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

2207 Forest Drive, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (3132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southern Chicken Salad$16.00
Pecan-smoked pulled chicken, atop a bed of greens, with bleu cheese, red onion, blueberries and strawberries. Tossed with strawberry vinaigrette.
More about Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Annapolis

Shepherds Pies

Thai Tea

Lobster Ravioli

Clam Chowder

Tomato Soup

Sundaes

Chicken Pizza

Cake

Map

More near Annapolis to explore

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Stevensville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (847 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston