Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Annapolis

Go
Annapolis restaurants
Toast

Annapolis restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

InGrano Bistro • Bakery

302 Harrys S. Truman PKWY, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Katsu Sandwich$17.00
Fried chicken katsu, pickled pear-kimchi slaw, truffle jaggery hot sauce, served on our Hokkaido milk bun.
More about InGrano Bistro • Bakery
Main & Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Main & Market

914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (791 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
buttermilk marinated fried crispy chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, bread & butter pickles, and a housemade spicy buttermilk ranch sauce, served on a brioche bun
More about Main & Market
Annapolis Smokehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Annapolis Smokehouse

107 Hillsmere Dr, Annapolis

Avg 4 (733 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about Annapolis Smokehouse
Severn Inn image

 

Severn Inn

1993 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Severn Inn
Wayfinder's Wharf image

 

Wayfinder's Wharf

7082 Bembe Beach Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Tatsuta-Age (marinated fried) chicken, pickled mustard daikon, on a King's Hawaiian bun. Served with your choice of chips.
More about Wayfinder's Wharf
Item pic

 

Red Hot & Blue

200 Old Mill Bottom Rd S., Annapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Kid-sized pulled chicken sandwich. Served with one Southern Side.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.49
A marinated breast, grilled-to-order, with lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard on a toasted roll. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich piled with Cole Slaw? … ask for Memphis-style.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$10.29
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Market House image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Market House

25 Market Space, Annapolis

Avg 3.5 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Tender Chicken breast marinated in our buffalo wing sauce and bleu cheese dressing. Battered and fried, then served on a kaiser roll with Pickled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and Bleu Cheese crumbles.
More about Market House
Middleton Tavern image

 

Middleton Tavern

2 Market Space, Annapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Melt Sandwich$12.50
Sauteed onions and muenster cheese with lettuce & tomato. Served with fries
More about Middleton Tavern
Latitude 38 image

 

Latitude 38

12 Dock Street, Annapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Smokehouse Sandwich$15.00
grilled chicken breast, smoked turkey, melted smoked Mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, & a tangy BBQ sauce
More about Latitude 38
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

2002 Annapolis Mall Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (854 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar image

BBQ

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

2207 Forest Drive, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (3132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Annapolis

Tofu Soup

Caesar Salad

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Fajitas

Pulled Chicken Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Spaghetti

Rangoon

Map

More near Annapolis to explore

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Stevensville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (847 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston