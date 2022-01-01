Chicken sandwiches in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about InGrano Bistro • Bakery
InGrano Bistro • Bakery
302 Harrys S. Truman PKWY, Annapolis
|Chicken Katsu Sandwich
|$17.00
Fried chicken katsu, pickled pear-kimchi slaw, truffle jaggery hot sauce, served on our Hokkaido milk bun.
More about Main & Market
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Main & Market
914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
buttermilk marinated fried crispy chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, bread & butter pickles, and a housemade spicy buttermilk ranch sauce, served on a brioche bun
More about Annapolis Smokehouse
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Annapolis Smokehouse
107 Hillsmere Dr, Annapolis
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
More about Wayfinder's Wharf
Wayfinder's Wharf
7082 Bembe Beach Rd, Annapolis
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Tatsuta-Age (marinated fried) chicken, pickled mustard daikon, on a King's Hawaiian bun. Served with your choice of chips.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Red Hot & Blue
200 Old Mill Bottom Rd S., Annapolis
|Kid BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.99
Kid-sized pulled chicken sandwich. Served with one Southern Side.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.49
A marinated breast, grilled-to-order, with lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard on a toasted roll. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich piled with Cole Slaw? … ask for Memphis-style.
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.29
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
More about Market House
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Market House
25 Market Space, Annapolis
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Tender Chicken breast marinated in our buffalo wing sauce and bleu cheese dressing. Battered and fried, then served on a kaiser roll with Pickled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and Bleu Cheese crumbles.
More about Middleton Tavern
Middleton Tavern
2 Market Space, Annapolis
|Chicken Melt Sandwich
|$12.50
Sauteed onions and muenster cheese with lettuce & tomato. Served with fries
More about Latitude 38
Latitude 38
12 Dock Street, Annapolis
|Chicken Smokehouse Sandwich
|$15.00
grilled chicken breast, smoked turkey, melted smoked Mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, & a tangy BBQ sauce
More about The Brass Tap
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
2002 Annapolis Mall Rd, Annapolis
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)