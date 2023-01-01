Chicken tikka in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve chicken tikka
Basmati Indian Restaurant
2444 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis
|Chicken Tikka
|$18.95
Tender boneless pieces of chicken breast marinated in spiced yogurt sauce and cooked on a skewer in the tandoor
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$18.95
Tender boneless pieces of chicken breast baked in a tandoori oven and cooked in a rich tomato based creamy sauce
Memo's Bar and Grill - 302 Harry S. Truman Parkway suit K
302 Harry S. Truman Parkway suit K, Annapolis
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$19.00
Chicken marinated in spices and yogurt, baked
in a tandoori oven and cooked in a tomato based
creamy sauce.