Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tikka masala in Annapolis

Go
Annapolis restaurants
Toast

Annapolis restaurants that serve chicken tikka masala

Banner pic

 

Basmati Indian Restaurant

2444 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala$18.95
Tender boneless pieces of chicken breast baked in a tandoori oven and cooked in a rich tomato based creamy sauce
More about Basmati Indian Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Memo's Bar and Grill - 302 Harry S. Truman Parkway suit K

302 Harry S. Truman Parkway suit K, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Masala$19.00
Chicken marinated in spices and yogurt, baked
in a tandoori oven and cooked in a tomato based
creamy sauce.
More about Memo's Bar and Grill - 302 Harry S. Truman Parkway suit K

Browse other tasty dishes in Annapolis

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Cucumber Salad

Bruschetta

Fritters

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chimichangas

Sundaes

Map

More near Annapolis to explore

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Stevensville

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (420 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (800 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1058 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1002 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (168 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston