Chili in Annapolis

Joss Cafe & Sushi Bar
195 Main St, Annapolis
|Garlic Chili Sauce
|$2.00
|K Garlic Chili
|$2.00
|Chili Scallop Wontons
|$10.00
6 deep fried scallop wontons tossed in crunchy garlic sauce
Annapolis Smokehouse
107 Hillsmere Dr, Annapolis
|Bowl Chili
|$8.00
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Small Chili Con Queso
|$3.25
|Chili Relleno
|$15.00
Roasted Poblano pepper stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and Ranchero sauce. Served with rice and beans. Add $shredded chicken or $ground beef.
Red Hot & Blue
200 Old Mill Bottom Rd S., Annapolis
|Brisket Chili Cup
Our award winner! Loaded with Texas brisket, kidney beans, tomatoes, and a touch of jalapeño. Topped with cheddar cheese and onions.
|Brisket Chili Bowl
|Brisket Chili Quart
|$1.00
Bread and Butter Kitchen
303 Second St, Suite A, Annapolis
|Chili Oil Crisp Hummus
|$6.50
Rooted's traditional 12-spice hummus topped with chili oil crisp. Vegan, Gluten-Free, & delicious. 8oz. container. Made locally in Annapolis, MD.
Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
2207 Forest Drive, Annapolis
|Chili
|$9.00
RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE
1773 Generals Hwy, Annapolis
|Roadhouse Chili--Cup
|$4.00
|Roadhouse Chili--Bowl
|$7.00
|Citrus Chili Glazed Chicken
|$17.00
RAMS HEAD ON STAGE
33 West St, Annapolis
|Roadhouse Chili--Bowl
|$7.00