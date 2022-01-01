Chili in Annapolis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Annapolis restaurants that serve chili

Joss Cafe & Sushi Bar image

SUSHI

Joss Cafe & Sushi Bar

195 Main St, Annapolis

Avg 4 (942 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Chili Sauce$2.00
K Garlic Chili$2.00
Chili Scallop Wontons$10.00
6 deep fried scallop wontons tossed in crunchy garlic sauce
More about Joss Cafe & Sushi Bar
Annapolis Smokehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Annapolis Smokehouse

107 Hillsmere Dr, Annapolis

Avg 4 (733 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl Chili$8.00
More about Annapolis Smokehouse
Item pic

 

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire

1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Chili Con Queso$3.25
Chili Relleno$15.00
Roasted Poblano pepper stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and Ranchero sauce. Served with rice and beans. Add $shredded chicken or $ground beef.
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
Item pic

 

Red Hot & Blue

200 Old Mill Bottom Rd S., Annapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Chili Cup
Our award winner! Loaded with Texas brisket, kidney beans, tomatoes, and a touch of jalapeño. Topped with cheddar cheese and onions.
Brisket Chili Bowl
Our award winner! Loaded with Texas brisket, kidney beans, tomatoes, and a touch of jalapeño. Topped with cheddar cheese and onions.
Brisket Chili Quart$1.00
More about Red Hot & Blue
Consumer pic

 

Bread and Butter Kitchen

303 Second St, Suite A, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili Oil Crisp Hummus$6.50
Rooted's traditional 12-spice hummus topped with chili oil crisp. Vegan, Gluten-Free, & delicious. 8oz. container. Made locally in Annapolis, MD.
More about Bread and Butter Kitchen
Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar image

BBQ

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

2207 Forest Drive, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (3132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili$9.00
More about Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE

1773 Generals Hwy, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Roadhouse Chili--Cup$4.00
Roadhouse Chili--Bowl$7.00
Citrus Chili Glazed Chicken$17.00
More about RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE
RAMS HEAD ON STAGE image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RAMS HEAD ON STAGE

33 West St, Annapolis

Avg 3.9 (2690 reviews)
Roadhouse Chili--Bowl$7.00
More about RAMS HEAD ON STAGE

Map

Map

