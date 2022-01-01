Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants
Toast

Annapolis restaurants that serve chopped salad

Annapolis Chopped Salad (Pick Your Protein) image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Main & Market

914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (791 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Annapolis Chopped Salad (Pick Your Protein)$12.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, cucumbers, corn salsa, cherry tomatoes, avocado, bacon, feta, and comes with lime cilantro dressing. Add Chicken, Shrimp, Salmon, Beef, or Crab cake for a little extra.
More about Main & Market
Joss Cafe & Sushi Bar image

SUSHI

Joss Cafe & Sushi Bar

195 Main St, Annapolis

Avg 4 (942 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Salmon Salad$9.00
More about Joss Cafe & Sushi Bar
Banner pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Neo Pizza & Taphouse

220 Harker Place, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (3130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Neo Chopped Salad$10.99
small chopped salad$5.99
More about Neo Pizza & Taphouse
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • CAKES

Blue Rooster Cafe

1372 Cape Saint Claire Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (431 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Salad$12.00
Romaine Lettuce , Jack Cheese, Tomatoes, Avocado, Bacon, Egg & Red Pepper Ranch
More about Blue Rooster Cafe
Chevys Fresh Mex image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Chevys Fresh Mex

2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (456 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sante Fe Chopped Salad$13.25
Mesquite-grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon (which automatically makes it delicious), fresh avocado, fire-roasted red peppers, corn salsa, crumbled bleu cheese on chilled hearts of romaine.
More about Chevys Fresh Mex

