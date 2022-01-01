Chopped salad in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve chopped salad
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Main & Market
914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis
|Annapolis Chopped Salad (Pick Your Protein)
|$12.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, cucumbers, corn salsa, cherry tomatoes, avocado, bacon, feta, and comes with lime cilantro dressing. Add Chicken, Shrimp, Salmon, Beef, or Crab cake for a little extra.
SUSHI
Joss Cafe & Sushi Bar
195 Main St, Annapolis
|Chopped Salmon Salad
|$9.00
WRAPS • PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Neo Pizza & Taphouse
220 Harker Place, Annapolis
|Neo Chopped Salad
|$10.99
|small chopped salad
|$5.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • CAKES
Blue Rooster Cafe
1372 Cape Saint Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Romaine Lettuce , Jack Cheese, Tomatoes, Avocado, Bacon, Egg & Red Pepper Ranch
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Chevys Fresh Mex
2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis
|Sante Fe Chopped Salad
|$13.25
Mesquite-grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon (which automatically makes it delicious), fresh avocado, fire-roasted red peppers, corn salsa, crumbled bleu cheese on chilled hearts of romaine.