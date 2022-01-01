Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn chowder in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants
Annapolis restaurants that serve corn chowder

Main & Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Main & Market

914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (791 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Soup Of The Day- Chicken Corn Chowder
$2 SOD w/ Entree Chicken Corn Chowder$2.00
More about Main & Market
Red Hot & Blue image

 

Red Hot & Blue

200 Old Mill Bottom Rd S., Annapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Corn Chowder Quart$16.00
Chicken Corn Chowder, Bowl$8.99
A creamy blend of corn and spices with hickory-smoked pulled chicken. Seasonal availability.
Chicken Corn Chowder, Cup$6.99
A creamy blend of corn and spices with hickory-smoked pulled chicken. Seasonal availability.
More about Red Hot & Blue

