Corn chowder in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve corn chowder
More about Main & Market
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Main & Market
914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis
|Soup Of The Day- Chicken Corn Chowder
|$2 SOD w/ Entree Chicken Corn Chowder
|$2.00
More about Red Hot & Blue
Red Hot & Blue
200 Old Mill Bottom Rd S., Annapolis
|Chicken Corn Chowder Quart
|$16.00
|Chicken Corn Chowder, Bowl
|$8.99
A creamy blend of corn and spices with hickory-smoked pulled chicken. Seasonal availability.
|Chicken Corn Chowder, Cup
|$6.99
A creamy blend of corn and spices with hickory-smoked pulled chicken. Seasonal availability.