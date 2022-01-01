Crab cakes in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve crab cakes
BBQ • TAPAS
Soul
2654 dash A queen anne circle, Annapolis
|Mini Maryland Crab Cakes
|$16.00
3 mini Maryland crab cakes (2 oz) with a side of remoulade
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Main & Market
914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis
|One Crab Cake Dinner
|$27.00
One crab cake with a side of lemon aioli, served with mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$24.00
Broiled crab cake on brioche roll with old bay remoulade or lemon aioli, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Severn Inn
1993 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Annapolis
|Crab Cake Double
|$48.00
fried green tomatoes, corn salsa, and slaw
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$24.00
Lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce on a brioche bun
|Crab Cake Single
|$24.00
fried green tomatoes, corn salsa, and slaw
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$18.00
Jumbo lump crab cake broiled and served on a Kaiser roll, with tartar sauce.
|$14 Crab Cake
|$14.00
|Crab Cake Platter
|$28.00
2 Jumbo lump crab cakes broiled and served with tartar sauce and 2 sides.
Buddy's Crabs and Ribs
100 Main St Ste 2, Annapolis
|Crab Cake Entree (1)
|$28.00
|Lobster and Crab Cake
|$49.00
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$25.00
Sams on the Waterfront
2020 Chesapeake Harbour Dr East, ANNAPOLIS
|Crab Cake Sandwhich
|$23.00
Served on a Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, remoulade & fries
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Market House
25 Market Space, Annapolis
|Crab Cake Entree
|$28.00
Lump meat Crab Cake, Seasonal Vegetables and Our Hand Cut French Fries. Served with a side of our Lemon Pepper Aioli.
|CRAB CAKE SANDWICH
|$26.00
A traditional Maryland Crab Cake, broiled and served on a kaiser roll with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with a side of our Lemon Pepper Aioli.
Middleton Tavern
2 Market Space, Annapolis
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$26.25
Our jumbo lump crab cake served with lettuce, tomato, and fries. Topped with imperial sauce
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
O'Brien's Oyster Bar & Seafood Tavern
111 Main St., Annapolis
|ANNAPOLIS CRAB CAKE DINNER
|$36.95
Our Jumbo lump crab cake, a touch of imperial sauce served with rice pilaf and brussels sprouts
BBQ
Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
2207 Forest Drive, Annapolis
|Crab Cakes
|$36.00
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$22.00
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE
1773 Generals Hwy, Annapolis
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$23.00
|Cast Iron Crab Cake--Single
|$26.00
|Cast Iron Crab Cake--Double
|$46.00
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RAMS HEAD TAVERN
33 West St, Annapolis
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$23.00