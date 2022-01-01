Crab cakes in Annapolis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

BBQ • TAPAS

Soul

2654 dash A queen anne circle, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (421 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mini Maryland Crab Cakes$16.00
3 mini Maryland crab cakes (2 oz) with a side of remoulade
More about Soul
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Main & Market

914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (791 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
One Crab Cake Dinner$27.00
One crab cake with a side of lemon aioli, served with mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables
Crab Cake Sandwich$24.00
Broiled crab cake on brioche roll with old bay remoulade or lemon aioli, lettuce, tomato, and onion
More about Main & Market
9bd0bed9-6ba3-4b18-b877-516336338e90 image

 

Severn Inn

1993 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Double$48.00
fried green tomatoes, corn salsa, and slaw
Crab Cake Sandwich$24.00
Lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce on a brioche bun
Crab Cake Single$24.00
fried green tomatoes, corn salsa, and slaw
More about Severn Inn
Item pic

 

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire

1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.00
Jumbo lump crab cake broiled and served on a Kaiser roll, with tartar sauce.
$14 Crab Cake$14.00
Crab Cake Platter$28.00
2 Jumbo lump crab cakes broiled and served with tartar sauce and 2 sides.
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
4c42441e-80bc-4d18-9f96-6a59c0b8a210 image

 

Buddy's Crabs and Ribs

100 Main St Ste 2, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Entree (1)$28.00
Lobster and Crab Cake$49.00
Crab Cake Sandwich$25.00
More about Buddy's Crabs and Ribs
Crab Cake Sandwhich image

 

Sams on the Waterfront

2020 Chesapeake Harbour Dr East, ANNAPOLIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Sandwhich$23.00
Served on a Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, remoulade & fries
More about Sams on the Waterfront
Market House image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Market House

25 Market Space, Annapolis

Avg 3.5 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake Entree$28.00
Lump meat Crab Cake, Seasonal Vegetables and Our Hand Cut French Fries. Served with a side of our Lemon Pepper Aioli.
CRAB CAKE SANDWICH$26.00
A traditional Maryland Crab Cake, broiled and served on a kaiser roll with Lettuce and Tomato. Served with a side of our Lemon Pepper Aioli.
More about Market House
Middleton Tavern image

 

Middleton Tavern

2 Market Space, Annapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$26.25
Our jumbo lump crab cake served with lettuce, tomato, and fries. Topped with imperial sauce
More about Middleton Tavern
O'Brien's Oyster Bar & Seafood Tavern image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

O'Brien's Oyster Bar & Seafood Tavern

111 Main St., Annapolis

Avg 3.7 (1485 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
ANNAPOLIS CRAB CAKE DINNER$36.95
Our Jumbo lump crab cake, a touch of imperial sauce served with rice pilaf and brussels sprouts
More about O'Brien's Oyster Bar & Seafood Tavern
Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar image

BBQ

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

2207 Forest Drive, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (3132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cakes$36.00
Crab Cake Sandwich$22.00
More about Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE

1773 Generals Hwy, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$23.00
Cast Iron Crab Cake--Single$26.00
Cast Iron Crab Cake--Double$46.00
More about RAMS HEAD ROADHOUSE
RAMS HEAD TAVERN image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RAMS HEAD TAVERN

33 West St, Annapolis

Avg 3.9 (2690 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$23.00
More about RAMS HEAD TAVERN

