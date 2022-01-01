Crispy chicken in Annapolis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Main & Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Main & Market

914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (791 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
1 Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast$3.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
buttermilk marinated fried crispy chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, bread & butter pickles, and a housemade spicy buttermilk ranch sauce, served on a brioche bun
More about Main & Market
Chevys Fresh Mex image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Chevys Fresh Mex

2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (456 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Flautas$13.50
W/ fire-roasted peppers, grilled corn & cheese, lightly crisped in flour tortillas. Served with mango salsa & our signature jalapeño jelly.
Kids Crispy Chicken Taco$6.50
More about Chevys Fresh Mex
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

2002 Annapolis Mall Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (854 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap

