Crispy chicken in Annapolis

Main & Market
914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis
|1 Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast
|$3.00
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
buttermilk marinated fried crispy chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, bread & butter pickles, and a housemade spicy buttermilk ranch sauce, served on a brioche bun
Chevys Fresh Mex
2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis
|Crispy Chicken Flautas
|$13.50
W/ fire-roasted peppers, grilled corn & cheese, lightly crisped in flour tortillas. Served with mango salsa & our signature jalapeño jelly.
|Kids Crispy Chicken Taco
|$6.50