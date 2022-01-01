Curry in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve curry
Lemongrass
167 west street, Annapolis
|Panang Curry*
|$16.50
Sweet creamy coconut based red curry with kaffir lime leaves, peanut sauce, broccoli, snow peas, green beans, zucchini, carrots, napa, and baby corn.
Spice Level 1/4
|Wok Sauces & Curries
|$3.00
|Duck Curry*
|$18.50
Sliced boneless duck breast simmered in red curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, pineapple and cherry tomatoes.
Spice Level: 2/4
Lemongrass Too
2625 housley rd, Annapolis
|Red Curry
|$15.95
Spicy red curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, Chinese eggplant, bell peppers and basil leaves
*contains fish sauce*
*this item cannot be made vegan*
Spice level 2/4
|Panang Curry
|$16.50
Sweet creamy coconut based red curry with kaffir lime leaves, peanut sauce, broccoli, snow peas, green beans, zucchini, carrots, napa, and baby corn
*contains fish sauce*
Spice level 1/4
*this item cannot be made vegan*
|Green Curry
|$15.95
Spicy green curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, Chinese eggplant, bell peppers, basil leaves, and chopped galangal and rhizome
*contains fish sauce*
Spice level 2/4
*this item cannot be made vegan*