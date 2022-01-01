Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants
Toast

Annapolis restaurants that serve curry

Red Red Wine Bar image

 

Red Red Wine Bar

189B Main Street, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (910 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Curry Salmon$28.00
More about Red Red Wine Bar
Lemongrass image

SALADS

Lemongrass

167 west street, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Panang Curry*$16.50
Sweet creamy coconut based red curry with kaffir lime leaves, peanut sauce, broccoli, snow peas, green beans, zucchini, carrots, napa, and baby corn.
Spice Level 1/4
Wok Sauces & Curries$3.00
Duck Curry*$18.50
Sliced boneless duck breast simmered in red curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, pineapple and cherry tomatoes.
Spice Level: 2/4
More about Lemongrass
Lemongrass Too image

SALADS

Lemongrass Too

2625 housley rd, Annapolis

Avg 3.7 (150 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Red Curry$15.95
Spicy red curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, Chinese eggplant, bell peppers and basil leaves
*contains fish sauce*
*this item cannot be made vegan*
Spice level 2/4
Panang Curry$16.50
Sweet creamy coconut based red curry with kaffir lime leaves, peanut sauce, broccoli, snow peas, green beans, zucchini, carrots, napa, and baby corn
*contains fish sauce*
Spice level 1/4
*this item cannot be made vegan*
Green Curry$15.95
Spicy green curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, Chinese eggplant, bell peppers, basil leaves, and chopped galangal and rhizome
*contains fish sauce*
Spice level 2/4
*this item cannot be made vegan*
More about Lemongrass Too

