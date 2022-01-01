Egg sandwiches in Annapolis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancetta Egg & Cheese Sandwich image

 

InGrano Bistro • Bakery

302 Harrys S. Truman PKWY, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pancetta Egg & Cheese Sandwich$14.00
Scrambled eggs mixed with crispy diced pancetta topped with cheese and served on our Hokkaido Milk Bun!
Country Egg Sandwich$14.00
Country Gravy Egg Scramble served on Milk Bread with a caramelized onion and Dill puree.
More about InGrano Bistro • Bakery
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire image

 

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire

1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Egg Sandwich$10.00
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
Consumer pic

 

Bread and Butter Kitchen

303 Second St, Suite A, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Egg Sandwich - NO MEAT$7.89
Two eggs scrambled with American cheese on your choice of toasted bread.
Vegan Egg Sandwich$7.89
Zero Eggs & Vegan Cheese on your choice of toast.
Egg Sandwich with Meat$9.58
Two eggs scrambled, choice of breakfast meat, & American cheese on your choice of toast.
More about Bread and Butter Kitchen
EGG SANDWICH image

SEAFOOD

Light House Bistro

202 West Street, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (851 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
EGG SANDWICH$10.00
More about Light House Bistro

