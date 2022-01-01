Egg sandwiches in Annapolis
InGrano Bistro • Bakery
302 Harrys S. Truman PKWY, Annapolis
|Pancetta Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$14.00
Scrambled eggs mixed with crispy diced pancetta topped with cheese and served on our Hokkaido Milk Bun!
|Country Egg Sandwich
|$14.00
Country Gravy Egg Scramble served on Milk Bread with a caramelized onion and Dill puree.
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Bacon Egg Sandwich
|$10.00
Bread and Butter Kitchen
303 Second St, Suite A, Annapolis
|Egg Sandwich - NO MEAT
|$7.89
Two eggs scrambled with American cheese on your choice of toasted bread.
|Vegan Egg Sandwich
|$7.89
Zero Eggs & Vegan Cheese on your choice of toast.
|Egg Sandwich with Meat
|$9.58
Two eggs scrambled, choice of breakfast meat, & American cheese on your choice of toast.