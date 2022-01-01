Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajita salad in Annapolis

Go
Annapolis restaurants
Toast

Annapolis restaurants that serve fajita salad

Fajita Salad image

 

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire

1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Salad$13.00
A large flour tortilla shell filled with crisp lettuce tossed with vinaigrette dressing topped with beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream with your choice of meat.
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
Chevys Fresh Mex image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Chevys Fresh Mex

2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (456 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Fajita Salad$11.25
Your choice of fajita meat, chilled romaine, San Antonio veggies, cotija & jack cheese, pepita seeds, fresh avocado, pico de gallo & tortilla strips, served w/ our apple-chipotle vinaigrette on the side.
More about Chevys Fresh Mex

Browse other tasty dishes in Annapolis

Strawberry Shortcake

Chimichangas

Shrimp Rolls

Veggie Burritos

Gnocchi

Grits

Hot Chocolate

Pork Chops

Map

More near Annapolis to explore

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Stevensville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (847 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston