Fajita salad in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve fajita salad
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Fajita Salad
|$13.00
A large flour tortilla shell filled with crisp lettuce tossed with vinaigrette dressing topped with beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream with your choice of meat.
More about Chevys Fresh Mex
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Chevys Fresh Mex
2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis
|Grilled Fajita Salad
|$11.25
Your choice of fajita meat, chilled romaine, San Antonio veggies, cotija & jack cheese, pepita seeds, fresh avocado, pico de gallo & tortilla strips, served w/ our apple-chipotle vinaigrette on the side.