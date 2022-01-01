Fajitas in Annapolis
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Fiesta Fajita
|$22.00
Steak, Chicken and Shrimp sautéed with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, black beans, Mexican rice, and flour tortillas.
|Steak/Chix Fajita
|$20.00
Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, black beans, Mexican rice, and flour tortillas.
|Shrimp Fajita
|$21.00
Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, black beans, Mexican rice, and flour tortillas.
Mi Lindo Cancun Grill
2134 Forest Dr, Annapolis
|Fajitas Nortena
|$20.00
Grilled onions, bells peppers, tomatoes, zucchini, yellow squash, beef, baby scallops, shrimps. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
|Fajitas Molcajete
|$20.00
Grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, nopales, chicken, beef, and shrimp with melted Oaxaca cheese. Served with rice, side of salad with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas. Served in a molcajete stone.
|Fajita Tacos (NEW)
|$16.00
3 Tacos on flour tortillas topped with chicken and steak fajita, served with rice and beans.
Chevys Fresh Mex
2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis
|Kids Chicken Fajita
|$7.00
|Mexicampi Shrimp Fajitas
|$22.99
Shrimp sautéed w/ fresh garlic, white wine and citrus juices w/ a hint of chile.
|Grilled Fajita Salad
|$11.25
Your choice of fajita meat, chilled romaine, San Antonio veggies, cotija & jack cheese, pepita seeds, fresh avocado, pico de gallo & tortilla strips, served w/ our apple-chipotle vinaigrette on the side.