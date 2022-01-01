Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants
Annapolis restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

 

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire

1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fiesta Fajita$22.00
Steak, Chicken and Shrimp sautéed with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, black beans, Mexican rice, and flour tortillas.
Steak/Chix Fajita$20.00
Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, black beans, Mexican rice, and flour tortillas.
Shrimp Fajita$21.00
Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, black beans, Mexican rice, and flour tortillas.
Item pic

 

Mi Lindo Cancun Grill

2134 Forest Dr, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fajitas Nortena$20.00
Grilled onions, bells peppers, tomatoes, zucchini, yellow squash, beef, baby scallops, shrimps. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Fajitas Molcajete$20.00
Grilled onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, nopales, chicken, beef, and shrimp with melted Oaxaca cheese. Served with rice, side of salad with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and tortillas. Served in a molcajete stone.
Fajita Tacos (NEW)$16.00
3 Tacos on flour tortillas topped with chicken and steak fajita, served with rice and beans.
Chevys Fresh Mex image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Chevys Fresh Mex

2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (456 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Fajita$7.00
Mexicampi Shrimp Fajitas$22.99
Shrimp sautéed w/ fresh garlic, white wine and citrus juices w/ a hint of chile.
Grilled Fajita Salad$11.25
Your choice of fajita meat, chilled romaine, San Antonio veggies, cotija & jack cheese, pepita seeds, fresh avocado, pico de gallo & tortilla strips, served w/ our apple-chipotle vinaigrette on the side.
