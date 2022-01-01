Flautas in Annapolis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mi Lindo Cancun Grill

2134 Forest Dr, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Flautas$11.00
Four rolled up and deep fried tortillas stuffed with chicken and cheese, topped with queso fresco, lettuce, jalapeños, Mexican crema and avocado.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Chevys Fresh Mex

2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (456 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Flautas$13.50
W/ fire-roasted peppers, grilled corn & cheese, lightly crisped in flour tortillas. Served with mango salsa & our signature jalapeño jelly.
Flautas App$10.99
Salsa Chicken, Cheese and Fire Roasted Corn Salsa rolled in a flour tortilla, and deep fried. Served w/ Chipotle Aioli (Wow Sauce), mango salsa & jalapeno jelly.
Kids Chicken Flauta$6.50
