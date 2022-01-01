Flautas in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve flautas
More about Mi Lindo Cancun Grill
Mi Lindo Cancun Grill
2134 Forest Dr, Annapolis
|Flautas
|$11.00
Four rolled up and deep fried tortillas stuffed with chicken and cheese, topped with queso fresco, lettuce, jalapeños, Mexican crema and avocado.
More about Chevys Fresh Mex
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Chevys Fresh Mex
2430 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis
|Crispy Chicken Flautas
|$13.50
W/ fire-roasted peppers, grilled corn & cheese, lightly crisped in flour tortillas. Served with mango salsa & our signature jalapeño jelly.
|Flautas App
|$10.99
Salsa Chicken, Cheese and Fire Roasted Corn Salsa rolled in a flour tortilla, and deep fried. Served w/ Chipotle Aioli (Wow Sauce), mango salsa & jalapeno jelly.
|Kids Chicken Flauta
|$6.50