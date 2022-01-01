French toast in Annapolis
BBQ • TAPAS
Soul
2654 dash A queen anne circle, Annapolis
|Eggnog French Toast
|$14.00
Brioche french toast with mint julep syrup and powdered sugar
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Main & Market
914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis
|Cinnamon French Toast
|$10.00
Cinnamon swirled bread dipped in a cinnamon vanilla egg wash, and sauteed golden brown.
|Kid French Toast
|$5.50
|SD French Toast
|$2.50
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis
|One French Toast
|$3.75
SEAFOOD
Light House Bistro
202 West Street, Annapolis
|Kid French Toast
|French Toast
|$10.00
House French Toast served with Creme Anglaise, Berry Compote
|Half Order French Toast
|$5.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • CAKES
Blue Rooster Cafe
1372 Cape Saint Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Cinnamon Custard French Toast
|$12.00
|French Toast
|$5.25