French toast in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants
Toast

Annapolis restaurants that serve french toast

BBQ • TAPAS

Soul

2654 dash A queen anne circle, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (421 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Eggnog French Toast$14.00
Brioche french toast with mint julep syrup and powdered sugar
More about Soul
Main & Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Main & Market

914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (791 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon French Toast$10.00
Cinnamon swirled bread dipped in a cinnamon vanilla egg wash, and sauteed golden brown.
Kid French Toast$5.50
SD French Toast$2.50
More about Main & Market
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire image

 

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire

1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
One French Toast$3.75
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Light House Bistro

202 West Street, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (851 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kid French Toast
French Toast$10.00
House French Toast served with Creme Anglaise, Berry Compote
Half Order French Toast$5.00
More about Light House Bistro
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • CAKES

Blue Rooster Cafe

1372 Cape Saint Claire Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (431 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Custard French Toast$12.00
French Toast$5.25
More about Blue Rooster Cafe
Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar image

BBQ

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

2207 Forest Drive, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (3132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Bread French Toast$13.00
Extremely moist and full of sweet banana flavors and aromas! With whipped butter, berries and pecans.
More about Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

