Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Annapolis

Go
Annapolis restaurants
Toast

Annapolis restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Main & Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Main & Market

914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (791 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
buttermilk marinated fried crispy chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, onion, bread & butter pickles, and a housemade spicy buttermilk ranch sauce, served on a brioche bun
More about Main & Market
Wayfinder's Wharf image

 

Wayfinder's Wharf

7082 Bembe Beach Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Tatsuta-Age (marinated fried) chicken, pickled mustard daikon, on a King's Hawaiian bun. Served with your choice of chips.
More about Wayfinder's Wharf
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

2002 Annapolis Mall Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (854 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap

Browse other tasty dishes in Annapolis

Grilled Chicken

Chocolate Cheesecake

Tarts

Drunken Noodles

Mussels

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Caesar Salad

Rice Bowls

Map

More near Annapolis to explore

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Stevensville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (847 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston