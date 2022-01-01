Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants
Annapolis restaurants that serve fried pickles

BBQ • TAPAS

Soul

2654 dash A queen anne circle, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (421 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Pickles$9.00
Pickle spears, cornichons, black olives, Cajun remoulade
More about Soul
Red Hot & Blue

200 Old Mill Bottom Rd S., Annapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles$7.49
Crispy-fried, hand-breaded dill pickles with bbq ranch for dippin'.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Buddy's Crabs and Ribs

100 Main St Ste 2, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pickles$10.00
More about Buddy's Crabs and Ribs
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Market House

25 Market Space, Annapolis

Avg 3.5 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Pickles$10.00
More about Market House

