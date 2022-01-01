Fried pickles in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve fried pickles
BBQ • TAPAS
Soul
2654 dash A queen anne circle, Annapolis
|Fried Pickles
|$9.00
Pickle spears, cornichons, black olives, Cajun remoulade
Red Hot & Blue
200 Old Mill Bottom Rd S., Annapolis
|Fried Pickles
|$7.49
Crispy-fried, hand-breaded dill pickles with bbq ranch for dippin'.
Buddy's Crabs and Ribs
100 Main St Ste 2, Annapolis
|Fried Pickles
|$10.00