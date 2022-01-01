Garden salad in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve garden salad
Main & Market
914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis
|Garden Salad
|$4.00
|Large Garden Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, carrots, cherry tomatoes, and shredded red cabbage.
Red Hot & Blue
200 Old Mill Bottom Rd S., Annapolis
|Garden Salad
|$5.59
Seasonal greens, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, cheddar & jack cheeses, and croutons. Make it hearty with an add-on protein.
|Garden Side Salad
|$3.99
Seasonal greens, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, cheddar & jack cheeses, and croutons.
Bread and Butter Kitchen
303 Second St, Suite A, Annapolis
|Garden Salad
|$7.29
Romaine, mixed greens, tomato, bell pepper, carrot, cucumber, a boiled egg, and shredded cheese with your choice of dressing.
|Kids Garden Salad
|$4.29
Romaine, mixed greens, tomato, bell pepper, carrot, cucumber, and shredded cheese with your choice of dressing.