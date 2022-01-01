Garden salad in Annapolis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Main & Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Main & Market

914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (791 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad$4.00
Large Garden Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, carrots, cherry tomatoes, and shredded red cabbage.
More about Main & Market
Red Hot & Blue image

 

Red Hot & Blue

200 Old Mill Bottom Rd S., Annapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad$5.59
Seasonal greens, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, cheddar & jack cheeses, and croutons. Make it hearty with an add-on protein.
Garden Side Salad$3.99
Seasonal greens, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, cheddar & jack cheeses, and croutons.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Consumer pic

 

Bread and Butter Kitchen

303 Second St, Suite A, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garden Salad$7.29
Romaine, mixed greens, tomato, bell pepper, carrot, cucumber, a boiled egg, and shredded cheese with your choice of dressing.
Kids Garden Salad$4.29
Romaine, mixed greens, tomato, bell pepper, carrot, cucumber, and shredded cheese with your choice of dressing.
More about Bread and Butter Kitchen
Item pic

BBQ

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

2207 Forest Drive, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (3132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Garden Salad$8.00
Side Garden Salad$7.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, grape tomatoes, shredded carrots, shaved red onion. Served with choice of dressing.
More about Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

