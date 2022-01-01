Gnocchi in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve gnocchi
More about Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge
169 West Street, Annapolis
|Truffle Gnocchi
|$14.00
More about Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.
609 Taylor Ave, Annapolis
|Gnocchi Sorrentina
|$9.50
Dumpling potato pasta, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
|Gnocchi Sorrentina
|$13.50
Dumpling potato pasta, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
|Gnocchi Tegamino
|$9.50
Dumpling potato pasta with meat sauce and baked with fresh mozzarella
More about Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse & Dolce Bar - Annapolis
Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse & Dolce Bar - Annapolis
1905 Towne Centre Blvd Ste. 100, Annapolis
|Crab Gnocchi
|$29.00
4 Cheese sauce with Gnocchi & Jumbo Lump Crab Meat
|Traditional Gnocchi
|$18.00
4 Cheese sauce with Gnocchi
|Lobster Gnocchi
|$36.00
4 Cheese sauce with Gnocchi & Lobster.