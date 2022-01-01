Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants
Annapolis restaurants that serve gnocchi

Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge

169 West Street, Annapolis

Avg 4 (818 reviews)
Takeout
Truffle Gnocchi$14.00
More about Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge
Bella Italia - Taylor Ave. image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.

609 Taylor Ave, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (447 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi Sorrentina$9.50
Dumpling potato pasta, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Gnocchi Sorrentina$13.50
Dumpling potato pasta, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Gnocchi Tegamino$9.50
Dumpling potato pasta with meat sauce and baked with fresh mozzarella
More about Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.
Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse & Dolce Bar - Annapolis image

 

Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse & Dolce Bar - Annapolis

1905 Towne Centre Blvd Ste. 100, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Gnocchi$29.00
4 Cheese sauce with Gnocchi & Jumbo Lump Crab Meat
Traditional Gnocchi$18.00
4 Cheese sauce with Gnocchi
Lobster Gnocchi$36.00
4 Cheese sauce with Gnocchi & Lobster.
More about Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse & Dolce Bar - Annapolis

