Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Annapolis

Go
Annapolis restaurants
Toast

Annapolis restaurants that serve greek salad

Consumer pic

 

Bread and Butter Kitchen

303 Second St, Suite A, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Greek Salad$7.29
Romaine, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, kalamato olive, feta, pepperoncini, and our house dressing.
More about Bread and Butter Kitchen
Bella Italia - Taylor Ave. image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.

609 Taylor Ave, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (447 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$7.50
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, banana peppers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini and feta cheese (house dressing)
More about Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.
Banner pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Neo Pizza & Taphouse

220 Harker Place, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (3130 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
small greek salad$5.99
Greek Salad$9.99
More about Neo Pizza & Taphouse
Banner pic

 

Pasticcio Fresh Italian Kitchen

150 Suite F Jennifer Road, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$9.00
More about Pasticcio Fresh Italian Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Annapolis

Fried Scallops

Pancakes

Cake

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

Chicken Soup

Chipotle Chicken

Cheese Pizza

Shrimp Fajitas

Map

More near Annapolis to explore

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Stevensville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (847 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston