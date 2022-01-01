Greek salad in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve greek salad
Bread and Butter Kitchen
303 Second St, Suite A, Annapolis
|Greek Salad
|$7.29
Romaine, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, kalamato olive, feta, pepperoncini, and our house dressing.
Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.
609 Taylor Ave, Annapolis
|Greek Salad
|$7.50
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, banana peppers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini and feta cheese (house dressing)
Neo Pizza & Taphouse
220 Harker Place, Annapolis
|small greek salad
|$5.99
|Greek Salad
|$9.99