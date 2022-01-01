Grits in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve grits
BBQ • TAPAS
Soul
2654 dash A queen anne circle, Annapolis
|Shrimp & Grits
|$18.00
Large shrimp sauteed with andouille sausage and bell pepper, served with a Creole sauce on top of our Georgia grits (GF)
|Georgia Grits
|$10.00
Slow cooked stone ground white grits, cheddar, scallions (GF)
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Main & Market
914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis
|Crispy Shrimp & Grits
|$15.00
cripsy fried cheddar polenta triangles topped with sauteed shrimp in a white wine butter sauce, then topped with scallions, cripsy bacon and cheddar cheese
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Annapolis Smokehouse
107 Hillsmere Dr, Annapolis
|Grits
|$5.00
|BBQ Shrimp n Grits
|$23.00
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge
169 West Street, Annapolis
|Shrimp and Grits
|$23.00
SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
DRY 85
193B Main Street, Annapolis
|Cheese Grits
|$4.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • CAKES
Blue Rooster Cafe
1372 Cape Saint Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Shrimp N Grits (Gf)
|$16.00
|Cheddar Grits
|$3.00
Level a Small Plates Lounge
69 West Street, Annapolis
|Shrimp N Grits
|$14.00
House-made grits, andouille sausage, sautéed shrimp and creole sauce.(GF)
BBQ
Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar
2207 Forest Drive, Annapolis
|Shrimp & Grits
|$20.00
Cheesy cheddar grits with six jumbo fried shrimp topped with andouille, scallions, and cherry tomatoes.
|Shrimp & Grits (SB)
|$18.00
Cheesy cheddar grits, with six jumbo shrimp, topped with andouille and scallions.