Grits in Annapolis

Go
Annapolis restaurants
Toast

Annapolis restaurants that serve grits

3dc1eb5f-88a3-42be-99a1-c3b8229ceb7c image

BBQ • TAPAS

Soul

2654 dash A queen anne circle, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (421 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp & Grits$18.00
Large shrimp sauteed with andouille sausage and bell pepper, served with a Creole sauce on top of our Georgia grits (GF)
Georgia Grits$10.00
Slow cooked stone ground white grits, cheddar, scallions (GF)
More about Soul
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Main & Market

914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (791 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Shrimp & Grits$15.00
cripsy fried cheddar polenta triangles topped with sauteed shrimp in a white wine butter sauce, then topped with scallions, cripsy bacon and cheddar cheese
More about Main & Market
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Annapolis Smokehouse

107 Hillsmere Dr, Annapolis

Avg 4 (733 reviews)
Takeout
Grits$5.00
BBQ Shrimp n Grits$23.00
More about Annapolis Smokehouse
Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge

169 West Street, Annapolis

Avg 4 (818 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp and Grits$23.00
More about Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge
DRY 85 image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

DRY 85

193B Main Street, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (121 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Grits$4.00
More about DRY 85
Blue Rooster Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES • CAKES

Blue Rooster Cafe

1372 Cape Saint Claire Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (431 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp N Grits (Gf)$16.00
Cheddar Grits$3.00
More about Blue Rooster Cafe
Level a Small Plates Lounge image

 

Level a Small Plates Lounge

69 West Street, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp N Grits$14.00
House-made grits, andouille sausage, sautéed shrimp and creole sauce.(GF)
More about Level a Small Plates Lounge
Item pic

BBQ

Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

2207 Forest Drive, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (3132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Grits$20.00
Cheesy cheddar grits with six jumbo fried shrimp topped with andouille, scallions, and cherry tomatoes.
Shrimp & Grits (SB)$18.00
Cheesy cheddar grits, with six jumbo shrimp, topped with andouille and scallions.
More about Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar

