Lasagna in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve lasagna
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis
|Mexican Lasagna for 1
|$16.00
Layered corn tortillas with Shredded chicken, cheese, sour cream, Ranchero sauce and pico. Served with rice and beans.
More about Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.
609 Taylor Ave, Annapolis
|Lasagna (One Size)
|$13.50
Homemade pasta noodles with ground beef and ricotta cheese. Topped with mozzarella cheese and lite tomato sauce
|Lasagna (One Size)
|$13.50
Homemade pasta noodles with ground beef and ricotta cheese. Topped with mozzarella cheese and lite tomato sauce