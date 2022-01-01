Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants
Annapolis restaurants that serve lasagna

Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire

1364 Cape St. Claire Rd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mexican Lasagna for 1$16.00
Layered corn tortillas with Shredded chicken, cheese, sour cream, Ranchero sauce and pico. Served with rice and beans.
More about Broadneck Grill & Cantina - Cape St. Claire
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.

609 Taylor Ave, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (447 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna (One Size)$13.50
Homemade pasta noodles with ground beef and ricotta cheese. Topped with mozzarella cheese and lite tomato sauce
More about Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.
Pasticcio Fresh Italian Kitchen

150 Suite F Jennifer Road, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna$13.00
Homemade meat & cheese lasagna
More about Pasticcio Fresh Italian Kitchen

