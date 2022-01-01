Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lentil soup in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants
Annapolis restaurants that serve lentil soup

Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen & Wine Bar

1 Park Place Suite 10, Annapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lentil Soup$9.99
More about Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen & Wine Bar
Eastport Kitchen image

FRENCH FRIES

Eastport Kitchen - 923 Chesapeake Ave

923 Chesapeake Ave, Annapolis

Avg 4.7 (562 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Soup of the Day- Lentil$6.50
More about Eastport Kitchen - 923 Chesapeake Ave

