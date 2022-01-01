Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Annapolis

Go
Annapolis restaurants
Toast

Annapolis restaurants that serve lobsters

Severn Inn image

 

Severn Inn

1993 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Pasta$35.00
More about Severn Inn
Buddy's Crabs and Ribs image

 

Buddy's Crabs and Ribs

100 Main St Ste 2, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster and Crab Cake$49.00
More about Buddy's Crabs and Ribs
Market House image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Market House

25 Market Space, Annapolis

Avg 3.5 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar W/ Lobster$24.00
Lobster Avocado Crostini$25.00
Fresh Lobster meat, Avocado, Lemon juice with a clarified butter drizzled served with a side salad.
LOBSTER ROLL$26.00
Lobster Salad served on rich, flavorful sliced Brioche bread with Lettuce.
More about Market House
Banner pic

 

Pasticcio Fresh Italian Kitchen

150 Suite F Jennifer Road, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Ravioli$18.00
Sautéed crabmeat, garlic EVOO, cherry tomatoes & mozzarella
More about Pasticcio Fresh Italian Kitchen
Lobster Grilled Cheese image

SOUPS • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

188 Main Street, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (1289 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Grilled Cheese$13.00
Cup Lobster Bisque$4.50
Classic Lobster Roll$18.95
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse & Dolce Bar - Annapolis image

 

Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse & Dolce Bar - Annapolis

1905 Towne Centre Blvd Ste. 100, Annapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Gnocchi$36.00
4 Cheese sauce with Gnocchi & Lobster.
Lobster Ravioli$26.00
Brandy Cream Sauce | Chive
Half Maine Lobster Cocktail$21.00
Cocktail Sauce | Lemon
More about Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse & Dolce Bar - Annapolis

Browse other tasty dishes in Annapolis

Calamari

Chicken Fried Steaks

Collard Greens

Chicken Pizza

Sundaes

Spinach Salad

Honey Chicken

Clams

Map

More near Annapolis to explore

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Stevensville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (847 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston