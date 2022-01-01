Lobsters in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve lobsters
Buddy's Crabs and Ribs
100 Main St Ste 2, Annapolis
|Lobster and Crab Cake
|$49.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Market House
25 Market Space, Annapolis
|Caesar W/ Lobster
|$24.00
|Lobster Avocado Crostini
|$25.00
Fresh Lobster meat, Avocado, Lemon juice with a clarified butter drizzled served with a side salad.
|LOBSTER ROLL
|$26.00
Lobster Salad served on rich, flavorful sliced Brioche bread with Lettuce.
Pasticcio Fresh Italian Kitchen
150 Suite F Jennifer Road, Annapolis
|Lobster Ravioli
|$18.00
Sautéed crabmeat, garlic EVOO, cherry tomatoes & mozzarella
SOUPS • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
188 Main Street, Annapolis
|Lobster Grilled Cheese
|$13.00
|Cup Lobster Bisque
|$4.50
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$18.95
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse & Dolce Bar - Annapolis
1905 Towne Centre Blvd Ste. 100, Annapolis
|Lobster Gnocchi
|$36.00
4 Cheese sauce with Gnocchi & Lobster.
|Lobster Ravioli
|$26.00
Brandy Cream Sauce | Chive
|Half Maine Lobster Cocktail
|$21.00
Cocktail Sauce | Lemon