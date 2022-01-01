Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Annapolis

Annapolis restaurants
Annapolis restaurants that serve mussels

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Main & Market

914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (791 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic & Herb Mussels$13.00
fresh new england mussels sauteed with garlic, fresh herbs, cherry tomatoes, white wine and a touch of cream, served with warm crusty herb bread for dipping
More about Main & Market
Bella Italia - Taylor Ave. image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.

609 Taylor Ave, Annapolis

Avg 4.4 (447 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sautéed Mussels$8.99
Sauteed mussels in your choice of marinara or garlic white sauce, served with croutons
More about Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.
Lemongrass image

SALADS

Lemongrass

167 west street, Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Mussels$10.95
Fresh mussels steamed with lemongrass and basil leaves in a light garlic sauce, served with a spicy lime vinaigrette
More about Lemongrass
Lemongrass Too image

SALADS

Lemongrass Too

2625 housley rd, Annapolis

Avg 3.7 (150 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Mussels$10.95
Fresh mussels steamed with lemongrass and basil leaves in a light garlic sauce, served with a spicy lime vinaigrette
More about Lemongrass Too

