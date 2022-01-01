Mussels in Annapolis
Annapolis restaurants that serve mussels
Main & Market
914 Bay Ridge Rd, Annapolis
|Garlic & Herb Mussels
|$13.00
fresh new england mussels sauteed with garlic, fresh herbs, cherry tomatoes, white wine and a touch of cream, served with warm crusty herb bread for dipping
Bella Italia - Taylor Ave.
609 Taylor Ave, Annapolis
|Sautéed Mussels
|$8.99
Sauteed mussels in your choice of marinara or garlic white sauce, served with croutons
Lemongrass
167 west street, Annapolis
|Steamed Mussels
|$10.95
Fresh mussels steamed with lemongrass and basil leaves in a light garlic sauce, served with a spicy lime vinaigrette